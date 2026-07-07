Bangladesh NCP rally rocked by blast near Dhaka, 3 injured during anti-Sheikh Hasina event

Dhaka:

A powerful explosion occurred during a rally organised by Bangladesh's National Citizen Party (NCP) in Savar, near the capital Dhaka, leaving at least three people injured. The incident took place while a party leader was addressing supporters from the stage, triggering panic among those attending the event. A video of the explosion has surfaced on social media, showing the leader speaking to the crowd when the blast suddenly occurs among the people gathered near the stage. The unexpected explosion caused chaos, with attendees seen scrambling for safety.

The rally was organised to mark the second anniversary of the student-led protests against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The demonstration was held as part of the party's political campaign linked to the movement that significantly altered Bangladesh's political scenario. Authorities are yet to officially reveal the cause of the explosion or confirm whether any arrests have been made. Further details are awaited as the investigation progresses. "Terrorists detonated a bomb at the post-march rally venue of the NCP in Savar. The explosion took place at around 9:45 PM on Monday while the rally was underway at the Savar Thana Stand Eidgah field," NCP said in a statement on Monday night.

Incident raises fresh security concerns

The explosion has once again raised questions over security arrangements at political gatherings in Bangladesh. While officials have not yet disclosed whether the blast was accidental or intentional, the incident is expected to remain under investigation. The injured were reportedly provided medical assistance. Their condition has not been officially updated so far.

Recent factory fire near Dhaka claimed five lives

The blast comes just days after another major tragedy near Bangladesh's capital. At least five people were killed after a fire broke out at a gas lighter manufacturing factory in Kadamtali area of Keraniganj, near Dhaka.

According to the Fire Service and Civil Defence, the blaze erupted during the afternoon, prompting the deployment of seven fire engines to the spot. Firefighters battled the flames for several hours before bringing the fire under control. Rescue teams recovered five bodies by the evening, although the victims could not be immediately identified. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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