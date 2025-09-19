From jaw pain to bad breath: 7 signs you need dental care Your mouth can reveal more than you think. From bleeding gums to jaw pain, here are 7 dental health warning signs you should never ignore.

New Delhi:

Dental health is reflective of the health of your entire body. We tend to overlook dental hygiene and forget that even simple practices such as brushing twice and flossing daily go a long way. A healthy mouth is essential to your overall health. It makes it easier to eat and enjoy food, ensures that you don’t experience mouth pain, and even has positive benefits for your overall health.

According to Dr Neetu Kamra, Senior Consultant - Dental & Maxillofacial Surgery, BLK - MAX Super Speciality Hospital, despite this, many people live with warning signs that their mouth isn’t healthy, and yet, they do nothing about it. When caring for your teeth and gums at home, it's also important to watch for new problems in your mouth. They may be warning signs of more serious conditions in your body.

7 dental health warning signs you should never ignore

Symptoms to look out for include:

1. Tooth pain or sensitivity

Tooth pain that lingers or sensitivity that keeps returning isn’t something to ignore. Whether it’s a dull ache or a sharp sting when drinking cold beverages, this discomfort could point to underlying problems such as cavities, worn enamel, or an infection. Early intervention can mean a simple filling and a root canal. Visit your dentist regularly.

2. Bleeding gums

A little blood when brushing might seem harmless, but it’s often a sign of gum inflammation or the early stages of gum disease, also known as gingivitis. If swelling, tenderness, or bleeding persists, there is a risk of periodontitis, a more advanced condition affecting the bone and tissues supporting your teeth. Your gums need attention, too.

3. Halitosis

Chronic bad breath, also known as halitosis, can develop for a few different reasons, but the main trigger is poor oral hygiene.

As soon as you eat or drink, food particles break down all around your teeth. If you don’t brush and floss regularly to remove food remnants, they accumulate into a thick coating of plaque that spreads over your teeth, tongue, and gums. Odour-causing bacteria thrive inside this plaque and emit the foul odour we call “bad breath”. Sometimes, no amount of brushing or mouthwash can fix the problem without professional care.

4. Jaw pain or clicking sounds

If you experience jaw discomfort, especially when chewing or talking, or notice a clicking or popping sound, you might be dealing with temporomandibular joint (TMJ) issues. TMJ disorders can stem from teeth grinding, stress, or misaligned teeth, and they often worsen without treatment. A dental professional can help identify the root cause and offer relief options.

Waiting only allows these symptoms to escalate into more complex dental issues. Early intervention can restore comfort and function if you need a custom night guard for grinding or a bite adjustment.

5. Dry mouth

Your mouth constantly produces saliva, which is actually important for a healthy mouth.

Dry mouth is often caused by a disease or medications, and while it might only feel inconvenient, it also has negative effects on your oral health. A dry mouth is more acidic and prone to decay, which means you’re at greater risk of cavities or tooth loss.

If you’re experiencing a dry mouth, you might notice your lips cracking, sores forming at the corners of your mouth, your tongue becoming rough and dry, and difficulty swallowing and talking. Even food can begin to lose its taste!

Visit a dentist about options to protect your smile and improve the way you eat, speak, and swallow.

6. Mouth ulcers

Occasional mouth sores are common, but if they persist for more than a week or two, they could be more serious. Non-healing lesions might signal an infection, irritation from dental appliances, or even early signs of oral cancer. A dentist is trained to recognise which sores are routine and need a closer look.

7. Pus development

Pus is a collection of dead tissue, bodily fluid, and dead microbes. The mouth pus collects in dental abscesses. Dental abscesses are a buildup of pus that can form inside teeth or gums. They usually originate from bacterial plaque buildup. An unattended plaque will eventually develop into a painful abscess. Other symptoms that accompany pus development include difficulty in swallowing, mild fever, bad breath, etc. Usually, one can get rid of minor infections by brushing, flossing and gargling daily. But it is best not to ignore any visible pus development and to start a course of the prescribed medication as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Oral Health: 8 essential dental habits to keep your teeth and gums healthy