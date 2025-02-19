Oral Health: 8 essential dental habits to keep your teeth and gums healthy Maintain a healthy, confident smile by incorporating these 8 essential dental habits into your daily routine. Follow these simple yet effective ways to keep your teeth and gums healthy for a lifetime.

If any part of the body is unhealthy, then it affects our entire body in some way or another. Similarly, bad gums have a bad effect on our teeth and health. Our oral health affects our entire health. Therefore, it is very important to take care of oral health to stay healthy. If the gums are not healthy, they can get infected and can also cause dental problems. Due to this, problems like falling or decay of teeth can also occur.

Apart from this, unhealthy gums can also cause heart disease, diabetes, Alzheimer's, and problems during pregnancy. Getting dental checkups and healthy eating are extremely important for proper oral hygiene. In such a situation, it is our responsibility to keep the gums healthy. Here are 8 essential tips that you should follow daily to keep your teeth and gums healthy.

Brush regularly: Brush your toothbrush for two minutes at least twice a day, first thing in the morning and after dinner. This will help remove bacteria and food debris from the surfaces of your teeth, which is important for gum health. Stop smoking: Smoking not only darkens teeth but is also a contributing factor to gum disease. So quitting smoking can improve gum health. Prevent bruxism: Bruxism is a problem in which there is a habit of grinding, clenching, and gnashing teeth at night. This can cause injury and infection to the upper part of the gums. To prevent bruxism, one can wear a mouth guard at night and adopt methods to reduce stress. Get regular checkups: Visit your dentist at regular intervals. This helps in maintaining healthy teeth. Choose a soft toothbrush: Use a toothbrush with soft bristles, which will not hurt the gums and keep them healthy. Flossing: Flossing every day is extremely important. It cleans the spaces between your teeth and prevents the growth of bacteria. Use mouthwash: Using mouthwash helps to remove any remaining bacteria in your mouth, keeping your mouth fresh and maintaining gum health. Eat a balanced diet: Eat a balanced diet, such as fruits, vegetables, eggs, pulses, fish, and milk. The nutrients present in them are very beneficial for the health of your gums. Limit the intake of processed foods and sugar-rich foods to the maximum.

