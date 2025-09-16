Dengue cases in India: More than 49,000 cases, 42 deaths reported; measures to keep yourself protected JP Nada, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at a high-level review meeting, said that the incidence of dengue is currently low; however, he cautioned states to remain vigilant against the potential for a spike in cases. Read on to know more about preventive measures for dengue.

New Delhi:

India reported nearly 49,573 cases of dengue till August, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The ministry also confirmed that there have been 42 deaths related to the mosquito-borne disease. In 2024, a total of 2,33,519 dengue cases and 297 deaths were reported in India.

Delhi reported 964 cases of dengue till August 31, compared to 1,215 cases in the previous year during the same time period. JP Nada, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, at a high-level review meeting, said that the incidence of dengue is currently low; however, he cautioned states to remain vigilant against the potential for a spike in cases.

Nadda urged state governments to reassess their preparedness, particularly in light of the prolonged rainy season and waterlogging in certain areas. He also ordered key action areas that can help strengthen dengue preparedness in Delhi and NCR. He said “intensifying vector control through source reduction, including the removal or treatment of rainfed containers once floodwaters recede, along with insecticide fogging in areas experiencing increased fever cases”.

Measures to keep yourself protected from dengue, mosquito-borne diseases

Use Mosquito Repellents: Applying mosquito repellents on exposed skin helps prevent bites, especially during early morning and late afternoon when dengue-carrying mosquitoes are most active. Choose repellents with DEET, picaridin, or natural oils like citronella.

Wear Protective Clothing: Covering your arms and legs with long-sleeved shirts and pants reduces skin exposure. Also, try to wear light-coloured clothes as mosquitoes are attracted to dark colours.

Install Nets and Screens: Sleeping under mosquito nets and ensuring windows and doors have protective screens can keep dengue mosquitoes out of living spaces, especially in high-risk areas.

Remove Stagnant Water: Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water. Regularly check and empty containers, flower pots, water coolers, and buckets. Even small amounts of water can become breeding grounds.

Keep Surroundings Clean: Keep your surroundings free of litter. Proper waste disposal helps prevent water collection and reduces mosquito breeding sites.

Use Mosquito Coils and Vaporisers: Using mosquito coils, vaporisers, or electric plug-ins indoors gives you additional protection, especially during peak mosquito activity hours.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

