Brain-eating amoeba outbreak: Kerala confirms 67 cases, 18 deaths so far this year

Kerala has reported 67 confirmed cases of amoebic meningoencephalitis so far in 2025, with 18 people dying from the rare brain infection, revised figures from the state health department showed on Monday.

Officials said the numbers were updated under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme. Earlier, reports had placed the tally at 66 cases and 17 deaths.

The latest case reported in Thiruvananthapuram

A 17-year-old boy in Thiruvananthapuram was among the latest victims. He had reportedly swum at the Akkulam Tourist Village pool, which has now been shut down for water quality testing.

So far this year, cases have been reported from multiple districts, prompting health authorities to step up awareness drives and sanitation checks.

Historically associated with polluted freshwater sources such as lakes and ponds, recent incidents have puzzled specialists. Infections have also been documented in people who only bathed at home. A particularly concerning case involved a three-month-old baby with no contact with outdoor water sources, highlighting new worries about unidentified transmission pathways.

Government response

Health Minister Veena George urged people to exercise caution while bathing or swimming in untreated water sources. George shared a video on her official Facebook account and wrote, "What preventive measures should be taken to prevent the disease called amoebic encephalitis? Some of the things we need to know first."

“Chlorination of wells and swimming pools, keeping water storage clean, and avoiding water entering the nose during bathing are key preventive measures,” she said.

What is amoebic meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis, often called the “brain-eating amoeba” infection, is caused by Naegleria fowleri. The amoeba thrives in warm, stagnant or inadequately treated water and enters the body through the nose.

The disease is extremely rare but highly fatal, with a high mortality rate worldwide. Once inside, the amoeba travels to the brain, causing severe inflammation.

Symptoms to watch out for

Doctors say the condition progresses very rapidly, making early detection difficult. Common warning signs include:

Severe headache

Fever and nausea

Stiff neck

Confusion or disorientation

Seizures in advanced stages

Prevention measures

Experts recommend avoiding swimming or bathing in untreated or stagnant water bodies. Using nose clips, ensuring proper chlorination of pools and wells, and maintaining clean household water storage can reduce the risk.

Kerala’s health authorities are treating the situation as a public health concern, urging people to stay alert. While cases remain rare, the rapid progression and high fatality rate of the infection make preventive measures crucial.

