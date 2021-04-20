Covid19: UK Clinical trial claims breakthrough treatment with SaNOtize's nasal spray

Image Source : FREEPIK Covid19: UK Clinical trial claims breakthrough treatment of SaNOtize

The results of the clinical trials of SaNOtize’s Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) claimed that it contributes to the effective antiviral treatment of Covid19 transmission. The Biotech company SaNOtize Research & Development Corp., (SaNOtize), Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in Surrey, UK, and Berkshire and Surrey Pathology Services, UK, announced the results that NONS not just prevent transmission but also shortens the course of the novel coronavirus and reduces the severity of the symptoms. It also reduces the damage in those who have already been infected.

Evaluating 79 confirmed cases of COVID19, the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 trial indicated that SaNOtize reduces the level of SARS-CoV-2 in the patients within first 24 hours by 95%. In 72 hours, it reduced the viral load by 99%. These patients were infected with the UK variant.

Dr. Stephen Winchester, Consultant Medical Virologist and Chief Investigator of this NHS Clinical Trial said, "I expect this to be a major advance in the global battle against the devastating human impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. This simple portable nasal spray could be highly effective in the treatment of COVID-19 and reducing onward transmission. Our trial included patients with a variant of concern and high viral loads yet still demonstrated significant reductions in the levels of SARS-CoV-2, which could be critical in supporting vaccines, preventing future outbreaks and safely reopening economies. Simply stated, I think this could be revolutionary."

SaNOtize treatment is designed in such a way that it kills the virus in the upper airways, incubates it and prevents it from spreading to the lungs. It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano molecule produced by the human body that consists of proven anti-microbial properties which directly affect the viruses that cause COVID-19. Pharmacology, toxicity and safety data for NO use in humans has been well established for decades. Any molecule released from NONS is similar to that given in its gaseous form for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension, or blue baby syndrome, in newborns.

Authorization in UK and Canada

The nasal spray is awaiting quick authorization. Scientists claim that it will help the countries battle the second wave of Covid19 and will bring normalcy back in lives of the people. NONS' global availability and manufacture will felicitate a safe environment sooner. The trial has also revealed that NONS can also reduce infectivity – the frequency of transmission from an infected person to a non-infected person.

Dr. Gilly Regev, CEO and co-founder of SaNOtize stated, "Now that NONS has been demonstrated to be safe and effective in clinical trials, we must move with urgency to get it into the hands of the public where it can help bring an end to the pandemic, accelerate a return to normality, and prevent future outbreaks of COVID-19 and its variants. The human toll of this disease cannot be expressed simply in numbers, and each day compounds the frustration, fear and loss suffered by millions around the world. Combined with the roll-out of vaccines, NONS can help get the world back on its feet."

Dr. Chris Miller, Chief Science Officer and co-founder of SaNOtize added, "NONS destroys the virus, blocks entry into and halts viral replication within the nasal cavity, which rapidly reduces viral load. This is significant because the viral load has been linked to infectivity and poor outcomes. There is currently a lack of an antiviral therapy that is effective against COVID-19 and its variants, can prevent or shorten the course of the disease, reduce damage, lower the severity of COVID-19, and can be made widely and readily available to the public. This is what makes NONS unique and enables it to stand alone from any other novel therapeutic application."

Dr Stephen Winchester and Dr Isaac John at Ashford and St. Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust conducted this study that concluded that NONS helps reduce the SARS-CoV-2 by a factor of 16-fold versus the placebo. Rob Wilson, SaNOtize’s UK representative said, "The rigour of this trial and the decades of safety data behind nitric oxide gives us full confidence in requesting emergency use approval in the UK, Canada and elsewhere in the world. We are pleased to have conducted this crucial trial in the NHS and now hope that regulators will play their part in arming the public in the battle against this devastating disease."