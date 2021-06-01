Tuesday, June 01, 2021
     
  4. Covid India LIVE Updates: How to monitor and report coronavirus vaccine side effects?
No severe side effects have been detected of vaccines yet, however, mild effects like fever, arm soreness and others have been seen. It is important to know how to monitor and report coronavirus vaccine side effects.

Health Desk Health Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 01, 2021 8:27 IST
The need to get vaccinated is increasing as the number of Covid cases are increasing in the country. While building immunity is important, the Covid vaccine helps make anti-bodies that restrict the spread of the infection. Currently, people aged 18 and above can get vaccinated. No severe side effects have been detected of vaccines yet, however, mild effects like fever, arm soreness and others have been seen. It is important to know how to monitor and report coronavirus vaccine side effects.

  • Jun 01, 2021 9:42 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    India logs lowest daily new COVID cases in 54 days

    India on Tuesday recorded 1,27,510 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 2,795 deaths due to the infection. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 2,55,287 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,59,47,629. The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 2,81,75,044, with 18,95,520 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,31,895. A total of 21,60,46,638 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in India.

  • Jun 01, 2021 8:31 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Covid-19 variants to be given Greek alphabet names: WHO

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced that Covid-19 variants of concern will be known by letters of the Greek alphabet, saying it will help avoid stigmatising countries where they first appear. A group of experts convened by the health organization recommended the new labelling, which "will be easier and more practical to (be) discussed by non-scientific audiences," the WHO said on Monday, DPA news agency reported.

    The organization said that the existing systems for naming and tracking genetic lineages of SARS-CoV-2 - the virus that causes Covid-19 - will remain in use by scientists and in scientific research. So far, the WHO has identified four variants of concern.

    The one first detected in Britain will be known as Alpha, the one first found in South Africa will be Beta and the one first identified in Brazil will be Gamma. The newest of the four, which was first detected in India and designated as a variant of concern on May 11, will be known as Delta.

    The labelling announcement came as WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned the coronavirus pandemic is far from over as he closed the group's annual meeting, moved online this year due to the disease. "The reality is, we still have a lot of work to do to end this pandemic," he said. "We're very encouraged that cases and deaths are continuing to decline globally, but it would be a monumental error for any country to think the danger has passed."

    He stressed the importance of precautions that have gone into common usage since the pandemic started: social-distancing, hand-washing, wearing facial masks and ensuring a fair distribution of vaccines.

    (IANS)

  • Jun 01, 2021 8:00 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    How to monitor and report Covid Vaccine side effects?

    Getting vaccinated is the most important step to protect yourself from Covid infection. The vaccination process is open for people aged 18 and above. While there are no adverse health reactions to vaccines, one can witness mild side effects. However, one should also know how to monitor and report severe side effects like in people having severe allergic reactions. Common side effects include-

    • Arm soreness
    • Mild fever
    • Tiredness
    • Headaches
    • Muscle or joint pain

