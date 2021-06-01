COVID Fact Check: Black Fungus can spread through farm chickens? Here's the truth

As the country deals with the second wave of covid 19, the pandemic has seen rising cases of black fungus, white fungus and yellow fungus. Medical experts have been on their toes to help people and expose them to correct information. However, misinformation and fake news keep creeping up from different corners. Of late, several WhatsApp forwards and social media posts claimed that Black Fungus can spread through farm chickens.
Turns out, there's no truth to it. There is no scientific evidence that the infection can spread from chickens to humans. The piece was categorised as fake by verified Twitter account, PIB Fact Check, which counters misinformation on government policies and schemes.
Meanwhile, symptoms of black fungus or mucormycosis have also been seen in COVID 19 patients.
The first symptoms of black fungus associated with COVID are:
- Nasal pain or filler
- Swelling on the cheek
- Fungus patches inside the mouth
- Eyelid swelling
Who is at more risk to be infected from Black Fungus?
- Patients with uncontrolled diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, and diabetics on steroids or tocilizumab
- Patients on immune-suppressants or anti-cancer treatment, and patients with chronic debilitating illness
- Patients on high dose steroids and or long duration of steroids or tocilizumab
- Severe Covid cases
- Patients on oxygen support – nasal springs, by mask, or on a ventilator.