Covid India LIVE updates: Busting myths of coronavirus and vaccination

While there is a drop in Covid cases over the last few days, the threat of the coronavirus is not completely over yet. Health experts have warned about the third wave of Covid which will begin soon and can become dangerous as well. On the other hand, the vaccination process is going on in the country in full force. Everyone is advised to get vaccinated to battle the deadly infection. Even a little carelessness can take a toll on your health. Keeping this in mind, the government is appealing to the people to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behavior which can help break the chain of infection.