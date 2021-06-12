Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
Covid India LIVE updates: Busting myths of coronavirus and vaccination

Even a little carelessness can take a toll on your health. Keeping this in mind, the government is appealing to the people to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behavior which can help break the chain of infection.

New Delhi Published on: June 12, 2021 8:17 IST
While there is a drop in Covid cases over the last few days, the threat of the coronavirus is not completely over yet. Health experts have warned about the third wave of Covid which will begin soon and can become dangerous as well. On the other hand, the vaccination process is going on in the country in full force. Everyone is advised to get vaccinated to battle the deadly infection. Even a little carelessness can take a toll on your health. Keeping this in mind, the government is appealing to the people to strictly follow the COVID appropriate behavior which can help break the chain of infection.

 

 

  • Jun 12, 2021 8:12 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Busting myths of coronavirus

    There were some media reports recently alleging misreporting of deaths due to Covid in India, and a sudden hike in the number of daily deaths. It is clarified that the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare reported a total of 6148 deaths on 10th June 2021. This spike in deaths was on account of 3971 deaths reported by Bihar on that date is on account of reconciliation done by the State.

    The Union Health Ministry has regularly emphasized the need for a robust reporting mechanism for monitoring district wise cases and deaths on a daily basis. In the instant case, the Union Government has written to the State of Bihar to provide a detailed date and district wise break-up of the reconciled number of deaths to the Union Health Ministry.

  • Jun 12, 2021 8:11 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Busting myths of vaccination

    Dr V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog has assured that there is no need for panic on the need for an immediate change in the dosage interval. 

    He has stated that "There is no need for any panic, suggesting need for immediate switchover or change in the gap between the doses. All these decisions must be taken very carefully. We must remember that when we increased the gap, we had to consider the risk posed by the virus to those who have received only one dose. But the counterpoint was that more people will then be able to get the first dose, thereby giving a reasonable degree of immunity to more people.” Dr Paul further added that “We need to balance these concerns. So, please remember, that we need to necessarily have this debate and discourse in the public domain; however, the decision has to be taken by appropriate fora comprising eminent people who are knowledgeable about this."

  • Jun 12, 2021 8:02 AM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Spitting in public places can put you and the people around you in danger

    According to the Ministry of Rural Development, spitting in public places or in the open can put you and the people around you in danger. So wear a mask and maintain social distance.

