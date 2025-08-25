Can low B12 worsen hypothyroidism? Pune doctor explains symptoms and treatment Low Vitamin B12 is not a direct cause of thyroid disease, but the two are strongly linked. Experts explain how B12 deficiency can worsen hypothyroidism symptoms and how treatment can help.

Though there is no real cause-and-effect relationship per se (i.e., low B12 leading to thyroid problems), a strong association exists, especially with hypothyroidism and autoimmune diseases of the thyroid, such as Hashimoto thyroiditis.

In this article, Dr Arun Kamble, Consultant - Physician, Wanowire Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune, interpret this association as a possible vicious cycle.

Is there a link between Vitamin B12 deficiency and thyroid problems?

Hypothyroidism has been studied in association with vitamin B12 deficiency, which exhibits high prevalence in individuals with hypothyroidism. This is because Hashimoto's thyroiditis has a similar autoimmune process that may also cause pernicious anaemia, which interferes with the body's ability to absorb B12 found in food.

Can low B12 make hypothyroidism symptoms worse?

Low B12 can aggravate the symptoms of hypothyroidism. Most symptoms are similar, e.g., fatigue, weakness, and neurological problems. An individual with low-acting thyroid and little B12 can have worse or more sustained symptoms.

Effect on Thyroid:

Low levels of B12 may affect the production and regulation of thyroid hormones.

Overlapping symptoms of low B12 and thyroid problems

The main reason why the link is not identified more often is that the symptoms of the two disorders are quite similar. An individual who develops such symptoms can be labelled to have a problem in the thyroid, and yet the B12 deficiency is still there, causing more anguish.

Fatigue and Weakness: Both of these can result in a feeling of constant tiredness and loss of energy.

Both of these can result in a feeling of constant tiredness and loss of energy. Neurological Problems: This may be in the form of numbness and tingling inside the hands and legs (neuropathy), and memory and concentration issues.

This may be in the form of numbness and tingling inside the hands and legs (neuropathy), and memory and concentration issues. Mood Changes: Both hypothyroidism and B12 deficiency can be characterised by depression and irritability.

Both hypothyroidism and B12 deficiency can be characterised by depression and irritability. Other symptoms: Both may result in weight gain and unexplained hair loss (including premature greying); Also, they involve a sense of being cold all the time.

Why endocrinologists recommend testing for B12 in thyroid patients

Endocrinologists also underscore that, in patients with hypothyroidism, and particularly with an autoimmune component, it is also essential to test for a Vitamin B12 deficiency. When a deficiency is encountered, it can be treated and observed to such an extent that symptoms can largely be reduced and overall well-being can be significantly improved.

Testing is Essential: A basic thyroid test (TSH, T3, T4) must be accompanied by tests of vitamin B12 levels, in case the patient has persistent fatigue or symptoms that remind them of neurological dysfunction, even though he/she is under thyroid medication.

Treatment: Although treatment of thyroid diseases is through the reintroduction of the hormone with medication (e.g. levothyroxine), B12 deficiency is treated with supplements or injection. Individuals with pernicious anaemia commonly need to be treated with injections because the intestines are unable to absorb B12 when taken orally.

Importance of Food: Although supplements may be needed, eating foods that have B12 present in them is also advisable. Good sources are meat, dairy, eggs and fortified cereals.

To sum it up, although low Vitamin B12 is perhaps not the specific cause of thyroid malady, it is a frequent comorbidality that can have drastic negative effects on patient symptoms and quality of life. Along with treatment of the condition, an endocrinologist may also check to ensure such a deficiency does not exist to achieve the most effective results in the treatment process.

