Mumbai Rains LIVE: 8 people injured in Santacruz, waterlogging in many areas, IMD predicts more rains

Mumbai:

Heavy rains contonued to lash Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, slowing road and rail traffic and showing little sign of easing, with the IMD forecasting more rainfall through the day. Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The relentless deluge also caused widespread waterlogging, crippled major traffic corridors, and resulted in two tragic fatalities linked directly to civic infrastructure failures. Heavy rain led to waterlogging in prime areas such as Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing vehicular traffic.

Local train movement was also affected due to water accumulation, though tracks were not submerged. Several rail commuters said several local train services were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, leading to overcrowding during the morning rush hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

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