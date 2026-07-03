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Mumbai Rains LIVE: 8 people injured in Santacruz, waterlogging in many areas, IMD predicts more rains

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2
Updated:

Heavy rain led to waterlogging in prime areas such as Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing vehicular traffic.

Many areas in Mumbai were waterlogged.
Many areas in Mumbai were waterlogged. Image Source : PTI
Mumbai:

Heavy rains contonued to lash Mumbai on Friday, inundating low-lying areas, slowing road and rail traffic and showing little sign of easing, with the IMD forecasting more rainfall through the day. Several areas logged more than 200 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The relentless deluge also caused widespread waterlogging, crippled major traffic corridors, and resulted in two tragic fatalities linked directly to civic infrastructure failures. Heavy rain led to waterlogging in prime areas such as Dadar, Parel, Hindmata, Charkop, Worli, Goregaon and Andheri, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing vehicular traffic.

Local train movement was also affected due to water accumulation, though tracks were not submerged. Several rail commuters said several local train services were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule, leading to overcrowding during the morning rush hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers on Friday morning. Occasional gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are also likely.

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Mumbai rains: Andheri Subway closed after waterlogging, IMD predicts more showers, are school closed?

Live updates :Mumbai Rains Updates

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  • 7:38 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai rain turns fatal: 17-year-old girl dies of electrocution

    A tragic incident was on Friday reported amid heavy rainfall in the Mumbra area of ​​Thane. A teenage girl, aged 16–17, lost her life after coming into contact with an electric current that had charged the rainwater. The incident caused a stir in the locality, drawing a large crowd to the scene.

    According to reports, the teenager—a resident of 'B' Wing at Yasmin Park in Mumbra—had stepped out of the building for some work. While outside, she suffered severe electric shock after coming into contact with the electrified rainwater. Family members and locals immediately rushed Aliya to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her dead upon examination.

    Upon receiving news of the incident, police officials and the local municipal councilor arrived at the scene. The police have taken possession of the body, sent it for a post-mortem examination, and initiated an investigation into the matter.

    Reported by Saket Rai

  • 7:34 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Mumbai rains: BMC receives 91 complaints of tree falls

    The BMC on Friday said it received 91 complaints of tree and branch falls, nine complaints of short circuit and four complaints of partial house or wall collapses on Thursday. No casualties were reported in the short-circuit or house collapse incidents. After the spells of heavy rain in the morning, Mumbai received moderate rainfall during the day, with the Colaba observatory recording 15.6 mm rainfall and the Santacruz observatory 17.4 mm till 5.30 pm.

     

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD issues 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai today

    Rain has been continuing in Mumbai since Thursday night, but there is no waterlogging anywhere...Train services are operating normally. In the last 24 hours, 109 mm of rainfall was recorded in Mumbai city, 93 mm in the eastern suburbs, and 97 mm in the western suburbs. The Meteorological Department has issued an 'Orange Alert' for Mumbai today.

    Reported by Sameer Bhise

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Massive waterlogging reported in Bhiwandi, Business operations disrupted

    Following torrential overnight rain in the Bhiwandi city of Thane district, the Teen Batti and Nizampura market areas became waterlogged. Knee-deep water accumulated in the vegetable market and on surrounding roads, causing significant inconvenience to residents and shopkeepers.

    Business operations were disrupted in several places due to waterlogging outside shops and within the market area, with water even entering some shops. The accumulation of water around electric poles poses a risk of electric shock; nevertheless, people are risking their lives by wading through the water. Rickshaws and two-wheelers were seen making their way through the water, while the risk of accidents increased due to poor visibility at night.

    Reported by Sameer Bhise 

     

     

  • 7:26 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy rains cripple major traffic corridors

    The relentless deluge in Mumbai and other areas caused widespread waterlogging, crippled major traffic corridors, and resulted in two tragic fatalities linked directly to civic infrastructure failures.

     

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Heavy showers and overcast skies in Borivali

    Continuous heavy rains in ght night lashed Borivali near Sanjay Gandhi National Park, leaving roads waterlogged and reducing visibility in several areas by morning. Residents woke up to heavy showers and overcast skies with thunders.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Truck overturns near Kharghar Toll Plaza amid heavy rains in Mumbai

    Amid heavy rains in Mumbai, a truck overturned near Kharghar Toll Plaza on the Sion-Panvel Highway, leading to major traffic congestion on the key arterial route. Emergency teams and local authorities were rushed to the spot to clear the accident site and restore traffic movement as the vehicle blocked multiple lanes.
     

  • 7:10 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    IMD predicts more rains, BMC issues advisory

    As the IMD predicts sustained heavy downpours over the next 24 hours, civic authorities have urged residents to avoid non-essential travel as emergency teams continue clearing debris across the waterlogged metropolis.

  • 7:09 AM (IST)Jul 03, 2026
    Posted by Manmath Nayak

    Eight people injured after heavy rains in Mumbai's Santacruz

    At least eight people were injured after a tree collapsed on them in Mumbai's Santacruz area on Thursday afternoon following heavy rains. The incident was reported around 2.02 pm inside the premises of a private building near Raheja College in Santacruz (West), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

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