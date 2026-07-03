Gonzalo Ramos scores in injury time as Portugal beat Croatia 2-1 after dramatic final minutes

Toronto:

Portugal advanced to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a dramatic 2–1 victory over Croatia in their Round of 32 clash at Toronto Stadium. They were trailing in the match and eventually completed a phenomenal comeback with a stoppage-time winner from Gonzalo Ramos following a tense and chaotic finish.

Notably, the high-voltage match remained goalless in the first half as both sides struggled to find rhythm in a tightly contested midfield battle. Portugal enjoyed more possession, but Croatia stayed compact defensively and limited clear chances before the break.

The first goal arrived in the second half. Croatia broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute when Ivan Perisic finished from close range after a quick attacking move down the flank, giving Zlatko Dalic’s side a 1–0 lead. The goal forced Portugal to increase attacking intensity, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes becoming more involved in the final third.

Portugal responded in the 68th minute after a VAR review awarded a penalty for a foul inside the box. Ronaldo converted from the spot to level the match at 1–1, marking a crucial equaliser in a high-pressure knockout setting. The game opened up in the closing stages as both teams pushed for a winner. Croatia threatened on the counterattack while Portugal dominated possession, creating multiple late chances through sustained pressure.

Super sub Gonzalo Ramos scores the winner

The decisive moment came in injury time (90+4 minute) when Ramos rose to meet a cross inside the box and powered a header past the Croatian goalkeeper to make it 2–1 for Portugal. The goal sparked an immediate reaction from both benches as Croatia pushed forward in the final seconds but could not find another equaliser.

In the 102nd minute (injury time), they finally looked to have settled the score following an own goal from Ruben Neves, but following a VAR check, the goal was ruled out because of offside. With that, Croatia’s hearts broke. The match was paused for nearly five minutes as they failed to build anything worthy after that.

Portugal held on through additional stoppage time to secure a hard-fought win and progression to the Round of 16. Croatia exited the tournament after a spirited performance marked by defensive discipline and late resistance. The result also sends Portugal into the last 16, where they will play Spain.

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