Image Source : TWITTER/PATANJALI Coronil: When and how Patanjali's ayurvedic cure for COVID-19 should be taken?

In a historic statement made by Swami Ramdev led Patanjali on Tuesday, the herbal company announced a drug called 'Coronil' which claims to treat COVID-19 from the roots. The 'Made in India' medicine which comes in the pack of three is made from Ayurvedic elements such as Tulsi, Giloy, and Ashwagandha and claims '100 percent favourable results.' In IndiaTV's special health segment 'Corona Se Jung Swami Ramdev Ke Sang,' the yoga guru said that the drug was launched after all the clinical trials were completed. He said that the ayurvedic ingredients in Coronil improves the body's immune system and fight other coronavirus symptoms like fever, cough, cold.

Coronil has also been termed as the 'first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence, and trial based medicine for COVID19.' Firstly, the clinical control study in various cities of India was performed in which 280 corona patients were observed who showed a '100 percent recovery rate.' Later in the clinical control trial, 69 percent of patients turned negative from positive in 3 days and in 7 days 100 percent of patients turned negative.

What does the Coronil kit contain?

Swami Ramdev, on Wednesday, shared that the three medicines in the kit include--Coronil, Swasari Wati, and Anu oil. The Swasari Wati gives relief from colds, diabetes, and fever, etc. The Anu oil is injected into the nose, causing the coronavirus present in the respiratory tract to enter the stomach later which it gets killed due to the acids present there.

What is the dose of Coronil?

The Coronil kit mainly contains three drugs. Eat 3 tablets of Shwasari thrice a day. Take 2 tablets of Coronil tablets 3 times. Always take the tablet with warm water and half an hour after the meal. These are dosages for the age group of 15–80 years. For children of 6-14 years of age, the dose will turn into half.

-With IANS inputs

