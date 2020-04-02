Coronavirus: Getting bored during 21-day lockdown? Doctors reveal how to beat anxiety and stress

The number of patients suffering from coronavirus in the country is increasing rapidly. The number of affected people in India has crossed a toll of 1800 moreover the death rate has also increased. In order to prevent this deadly epidemic, a 21-day lockdown has been imposed by PM Narendra Modi. In such a situation, are you suffering from depression while sitting at home? Husband-wife fights have started increasing? Staying at home is irritating you? Not having a good time with your children? There are many such problems arising amongst people. If you are also struggling, then a special panel of doctors on how to bust stress and anxiety during this period will be the best option for you.

What to do if children are watching too much television?

Doctors say that this is the best time to spend quality and quantity time with your children. The routine is what should be taken care of. There's no problem if they are watching TV but what they are watching is more important. Parents should spend less time on social media so that your children too stay away from the television. Play creative and interesting games. This is a big change in the lives of children, where previously they used to go out and play, and now they are unable to do the same. So spend more time with them.