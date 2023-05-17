Contact lens linked to Cancer? Those wearing it daily should STOP

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Contact lens

For those who hate wearing spectacles, contact lenses are a welcome resort. But no one knew that this tiny little thing can prove fatal to someone to such an extent. The chemicals from the contact lens can be harmful and can sometimes lead to major diseases. A new study has revealed that many soft contact lenses from the US are largely made up of toxic, cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'.

Can contact lenses make you a victim of cancer?

According to the study published in The Guardian, researchers tested 18 popular types of contact lenses and found high levels of organic fluorine per and a marker of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs) in each. From this, scientists have an idea that in the long run, these contact lenses can activate cancer cells in the body and can lead us towards cancer. Notably, PFAS refer to a class of 14,000 chemicals that are typically used in consumer products to make them water and heat-resistant. They are also used in a number of household items, including clothes, furniture, adhesives, packaging, and wires. They are called ''forever chemicals'' because they do not naturally break down.

PFAS are man-made chemicals that persist in the environment for very long periods of time. It is made by mixing fluorine and carbon. PFAS have also been linked to a number of issues such as cancer, pregnancy complications, liver disease, kidney disease, and autoimmune disorders. However, further research is needed in this research related to contact lenses, till then be careful.

Not only contact lenses, but all toilet paper from most regions across the world also contains toxic ''forever chemicals'' and might be a significant source of water pollution.

