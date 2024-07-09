Consuming oats in the morning can reduce cholesterol levels, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Consuming oats in the morning can reduce cholesterol levels

Consuming oats in the morning can protect you from many diseases. Oats are rich in calcium, potassium, magnesium and vitamin B, along with this oats are an excellent source of dietary fibre which is essential for your body. Let us tell you what benefits your health gets by consuming oats for breakfast in the morning.

Oats control blood sugar:

Consuming oats is beneficial for diabetes patients. Oats have a very low glycemic index, which controls your blood sugar level. The soluble fibre and carbohydrates present in it slow down the process of conversion into glucose and beta-glucan.

Benefits of eating oats for breakfast:

Reduces cholesterol: Eating oats improves your heart health because the soluble fibre present in it reduces bad cholesterol from the digestive system. The fibre, potassium and antioxidants in oats help in reducing blood pressure, which reduces the risk of heart disease.

Eating oats improves your heart health because the soluble fibre present in it reduces bad cholesterol from the digestive system. The fibre, potassium and antioxidants in oats help in reducing blood pressure, which reduces the risk of heart disease. Weight loss: People who want to lose weight should include oats in their diet. Eating oats will keep you satiated for a long time. This food rich in fibre is very effective in reducing weight.

People who want to lose weight should include oats in their diet. Eating oats will keep you satiated for a long time. This food rich in fibre is very effective in reducing weight. Reduces inflammation: The antioxidants and fibre in oats may help reduce inflammation, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

The antioxidants and fibre in oats may help reduce inflammation, which may reduce the risk of chronic diseases. Makes bones stronger: Oats contain many minerals including calcium, magnesium and phosphorus which make your bones stronger.

Which oats should you consume?

You should use rolled oats, steel-cut oats or whole oat grains in your diet. Because instant oats contain a lot of sugar which reduces its nutritional value.

How to consume?

You can consume oats for breakfast with fruits, vegetables, nuts and other things. You can also make cheela, khichdi, oats, dosa and idli. Always eat oats in small portions, it is good to eat about 2 tablespoons at a time.

ALSO READ: 8 ways drinking water with a pinch of turmeric on empty stomach can improve overall well-being