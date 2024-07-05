8 ways drinking water with a pinch of turmeric on empty stomach can improve overall well-being

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Benefits of drinking water with a pinch of turmeric.

Turmeric is a spice that you will easily find in everyone's kitchen. Turmeric not only enhances the colour and taste of food but many diseases can also be cured by eating turmeric. If you consume 1 pinch of turmeric on an empty stomach in the morning, it helps in reducing obesity. Turmeric also has anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties which improve your oral health. Consuming turmeric strengthens immunity. Apart from this, turmeric works effectively in many stomach-related diseases. In a way, it can be said that turmeric is a treasure for health among spices. Know how to consume turmeric in the morning?

Benefits of eating turmeric on an empty stomach

A pinch of turmeric every day helps in reducing your weight. To reduce obesity, definitely try turmeric water. Drinking turmeric water improves your digestion and cleans your stomach thoroughly. Curcumin is found in turmeric which reduces inflammation in the body. Anti-oxidants are found in turmeric which are good for the skin. It protects the skin from free radicals and cell damage. Anti-bacterial properties are found in turmeric which helps in strengthening immunity. Consuming turmeric helps protect the body from many types of infections. When you consume a pinch of turmeric with water, it improves oral health and provides benefits. Consuming turmeric provides great relief from joint pain. It keeps the body healthy.

How to consume turmeric in the morning?

The best way to consume turmeric in the morning is to drink 1 glass of water on an empty stomach after waking up, add turmeric to it and drink it. For this, if you want, put a pinch of turmeric in water at night heat it in the morning and drink it. Or when you drink water in the morning, add a pinch of turmeric to it, heat it and drink this water. It is even better if you sit in the position of Malasana while drinking water. Turmeric water should be drunk slowly by swirling it in the mouth. Do not eat anything else for some time after this.

