Do you have diabetes? Eating guava leaves can help control blood sugar levels, know other benefits

Guava is a fruit that is considered very effective for diabetes patients. Guava is rich in antioxidants, vitamin C, potassium and fibre which helps in controlling blood sugar. Not only this, guava leaves are used as medicine in Ayurveda. Sugar patients get a lot of benefits from consuming guava leaves. Guava leaves help in controlling insulin levels in diabetes. Guava leaves contain elements like flavonoids, tannins and polyphenols which are rich in anti-diabetes properties. Know how to use guava leaves for diabetes.

How to use guava leaves for diabetes?

Diabetic patients can make and drink guava leaf tea. This will improve insulin levels. To make guava leaf tea, boil some guava leaves in 1 cup of water. Now filter it and drink it. If you drink it after eating, it proves to be more beneficial. Diabetic patients can also drink guava-leaf tea in the morning. Drinking this tea will help in managing blood sugar levels.

Can we eat guava leaves for diabetes?

If you do not want to make it like tea, then you can wash 2-3 guava leaves and chew them on an empty stomach in the morning. This will benefit a diabetic patient. Apart from this, you can also consume guava leaves by drying them and making a powder. Guava leaves work like a tonic for a diabetic patient.

Benefits of eating guava leaves

Guava leaves are not only effective in diabetes but also in many other diseases. It is advisable to chew guava leaves in case of stomach pain.

In Ayurveda, it is also advised to eat guava leaves to control increased cholesterol. This helps in flushing out the accumulated cholesterol.

Guava leaves are also used to reduce obesity. Drinking tea made from guava leaves on an empty stomach in the morning reduces belly fat.

Guava leaf tea and guava leaf juice also help in improving blood circulation and improving hair follicles.

