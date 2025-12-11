Constipation problem growing in youth: Key causes, lifestyle triggers, and remedies Constipation is now affecting young adults more than ever, driven by low fibre diets, dehydration, long sitting hours and stress. Experts share causes, daily triggers and simple gut-health fixes.

New Delhi:

Many young adults today are suddenly finding themselves constipated for days or even weeks, an issue that was previously seen mostly in older people. This rising issue is closely linked to everyday habits, fast-paced routines, and changes in food and lifestyle patterns.

According to Dr Santhosh Kumar, Consultant, Gastroenterology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Bengaluru, one of the biggest reasons for gut slowdown is lack of fibre in the diet. Today's youth rely heavily on junk food, white bread, and processed snacks, while fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and other sources of fibre are hardly ever present in their dishes. A diet low in fibre means that the intestines are unable to push away waste smoothly, resulting in harder stools and infrequent bowel movements.

How dehydration leads to constipation

Another important factor is dehydration. Many people do not drink enough water during the day and would rather rely on drinking coffee, tea, soft drinks, or energy drinks. If water consumption is already low, these drinks may worsen constipation. Water helps soften stools, making them easier to pass.

The other factors include long hours of sitting and being inactive, whether for work, study, gaming, or scrolling on screens, which contribute to slowing down the intestinal movement. Physical activity is beneficial for the intestines, and when the body remains still for a long time, digestion slows down.

Stress and irregular routines slow digestion

Stress is another hidden factor. Academic pressure, work expectations, and irregular sleep are the main factors contributing to stress for young adults. The stress can affect the stomach immediately by slowing down the entire digestive process, thereby causing bloating, cramps, and constipation. Irregular meal timings, skipping breakfast, eating late-night snacks, and relying on fast food are all primary causes of digestive issues. Excessive screen time can also delay natural bowel movements. Using phones while eating or even in the bathroom can divert the brain–gut connection, making the body less responsive to the urge to pass stool.

Expert-backed tips to improve gut health

To improve gut health, following these few simple steps can help: include more fibre-rich foods like whole wheat chapatis, oats, brown rice, lentils, beans, leafy greens, and bananas, drink 2–3 litres of water daily, stay active, have meals at regular intervals, sleep well, and most importantly, stress management.

If constipation continues for more than two weeks or is accompanied by pain or bleeding, it’s important to seek medical evaluation to rule out underlying concerns.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

