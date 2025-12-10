Why cancer patients often develop constipation, and what helps relieve it Constipation is often overlooked in cancer care, yet treatment side effects, dehydration and stress make it common. An expert breaks down symptoms, causes, complications and practical relief tips.

New Delhi:

Constipation is an overlooked problem even in cancer patients. Yes, you have heard it right! Did you know? The treatment side effects, decreased activity, dehydration and mental stress are all a few reasons that can lead to constipation for a lot of cancer patients. Knowing these reasons helps to better help patients with their management of this problem and keep them as physically and emotionally comfortable as possible.

This article also highlights vital tips for cancer patients to be able to deal with constipation and regulate bowel movements. Read on to know more about the crucial measures suggested by the expert.

Symptoms of constipation in cancer patients

According to Dr Supriya Bambarkar, Consultant Oncosurgeon, AIMS Hospital, Dombivli, Constipation means having fewer than three bowel movements in a week, passing hard stools, or feeling like the bowel is not empty. The symptoms are abdominal pain, bloating, gas, nausea, and straining during stools.

It can be annoying, frustrating, and embarrassing for those who suffer from it. Just like other side effects, such as weakness, feeling nauseated and tired, cancer patients can also experience constipation because the illness and its treatments affect the body in many ways.

Why cancer patients experience constipation

So, the cancer treatment involves painkillers, chemotherapy, and anti-nausea medicines, which can further impact the bowel movements. There is also an absence of physical activity, and many may feel weak, tired, or bedridden, which can also impact digestion and bowel movements.

Poor appetite, difficulty eating, or treatment-related nausea and reduced fibre intake can also induce constipation. Even cancer patients are often dehydrated and tend to drink less water due to vomiting, mouth sores, or fatigue, which raises the chances of constipation. Stress, anxiety can also lead to constipation.

Complications of untreated constipation

If left untreated, constipation can further raise the risk of complications like severe abdominal pain, piles, and anal fissures. Cancer patients need to manage constipation and improve their quality of life.

Tips for relief and prevention

Parents and caregivers can help by ensuring regular water intake. So have 12-15 glasses of water per day, avoid dehydration, and prevent constipation. Follow dietary instructions as per the doctor's advice. Try doing light activities such as walking or stretching as per the expert’s advice. Take laxatives or any medication only if prescribed by the doctor. Follow a structured routine, don’t strain while passing bowels.

If constipation becomes severe or painful, patients should consult their doctor for timely intervention. So, cancer patients will have to take charge of their health, prevent constipation, regulate bowel movements, and stay healthy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: Spice, stress and screens: Why stomach disorders are rising in young Indians, oncologist explains