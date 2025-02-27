Constipated in the morning? Eat this one thing full of medicinal properties for good bowel movement Is your stomach not getting cleared properly in the morning? If yes, then you should definitely try eating this thing, which has been used since the time of grandmothers, as a part of your diet plan.

If you do not take care of your gut health, you may have to face many health problems. According to health experts, if your stomach is not getting cleared as soon as you wake up in the morning, then this symptom can point towards your poor gut health. Isabgol, rich in nutrients, can prove to be very beneficial for your gut health.

How to eat Ispaghul Husk?

According to Ayurveda, Psyllium husk is a panacea for stomach-related problems. While eating Psyllium husk, you should drink a good amount of water. If you want, you can also consume Psyllium husk with milk. For your information, let us tell you that it is advisable to consume Psyllium husk before sleeping at night. However, it can also be consumed on an empty stomach in the morning.

Your stomach will remain clean

Start eating psyllium husk and see the positive effect automatically in just a few days. Your stomach will start to remain clean. For your information, let us tell you that psyllium husk can also be consumed to get rid of stomach problems like indigestion and acidity. To get better results, it is very important to consume psyllium husk in the right quantity and in the right way.

Benefits of psyllium husk

Psyllium husk can improve your gut health as well as your heart health to a great extent. All the nutrients found in psyllium husk can also prove to be very beneficial for your liver health. Psyllium husk can also prove to be effective in detoxifying your body.

(This article is for general information, please consult a doctor before adopting any remedy.)

