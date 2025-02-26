Better digestive health to improved weight loss; know the health benefits of fasting during Ramadan A lot of Muslims across the globe observe fasts during Ramadan. Not only does it have spiritual relevance but it is also known to be beneficial for your health. Here are a few health benefits of fasting during Ramadan.

Ramadan is considered to be the most auspicious month in the Islamic Lunar calendar. Also known as Ramzan or Ramazan, people across the world observe fasts for the entire, sometimes, ever, without drinking water, from sunrise to sunset. This practice is known as Roza.

People who observe Roza, eat before daybreak which is also known as Suhoor. And the meal that is consumed after sunset is known as Iftar. The holy month of Ramadan ends with Eid-ul-Fitr. The beginning and the end of the holy month are linked to the spotting of the crescent moon. This year, the crescent moon is expected to be spotted on February 28, 2025. Hence, Ramadan will begin on March 1, 2025. However, if the crescent moon is spotted a day later, i.e., March 1, 2025, the beginning of Ramadan will change accordingly and it will start on March 2, 2025.

A lot of Muslims across the globe observe fasts during Ramadan. Not only does it have spiritual relevance but it is also known to be beneficial for your health. Here are a few health benefits of fasting during Ramadan.

Digestive Health

Fasting during Ramadan gives the digestive system a much-needed break from the constant processing of food. It allows the gut to rest, leading to better digestion as the body spends more time focusing on absorbing nutrients rather than constantly working to break down food.

Weight Loss

Fasting can naturally lead to weight loss by creating a calorie deficit. During Ramadan, the eating window is limited and people often consume smaller portions of food which helps in reducing overall calorie intake. Also, fasting encourages the body to burn stored fat for energy and this results in gradual weight loss.

Insulin Sensitivity

During fasting, the body’s insulin sensitivity improves because there is less frequent release of insulin due to less food intake. As a result, the body becomes more efficient in regulating blood sugar levels. This can be particularly beneficial for those at risk of type 2 diabetes, as it can help to manage and reduce blood sugar levels over time.

Cellular Repair and Autophagy

Fasting activates autophagy which is a process where the body removes damaged or dysfunctional cells and regenerates new and healthy ones. This cellular "cleaning" helps to maintain better health and may even slow down the ageing process. This can also help to reduce the risk of chronic diseases in the long run.

Mental Clarity and Focus

Many people have better mental clarity and focus during fasting, especially after the initial adjustment period. When fasting, the body produces more of a hormone called brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) which supports brain health and function.

