Hing water is nectar for reducing obesity, know 5 other amazing health benefits Many people do not like the taste and smell of asafoetida, but it is very beneficial for health. Adding it to water and drinking it helps reduce obesity and has other health benefits too.

People often use asafetida, or hing, to spice up dal, curry, etc. Asafoetida is a treasure trove of medicinal properties. Although many people like dal with asafoetida, some do not like adding it to anything because of its smell and taste. Those who do not like the taste and smell of asafoetida should know that it is a very beneficial spice. It can help reduce obesity and can also keep many diseases away if it is used regularly in food. If you want, you can also consume it by adding asafoetida powder to water. Let's know what are the benefits of drinking asafoetida water.

Benefits of drinking asafoetida (hing) water

People whose weight is increasing continuously and also, those who are overweight should also include asafoetida in their food in any form. Drinking asafoetida water can be beneficial in reducing obesity.

The nutrients present in asafoetida can prove to be effective in the digestive system, heart, inflammation in the body, cancer, diabetes, etc. It also cures problems like constipation, indigestion, gas, dyspepsia, etc.

Drinking asafoetida water protects the body from damage caused by free radicals. It contains antioxidants. Also, the body can be protected from inflammation, heart disease, diabetes, etc.

Drinking asafoetida water keeps your digestive system healthy. It can also prevent stomach pain, cramps, irritable bowel syndrome, gas, intestinal inflammation, stomach worms, infections, etc. It is beneficial in flushing out the dirt accumulated in the stomach.

Asafoetida is beneficial for overall health as well as for the skin. Consumption of asafoetida helps in getting rid of freckles, fine lines, signs of ageing, pigmentation, acne marks and spots at an early age.

Regularly drinking asafoetida water is also very beneficial in diabetes. Regular consumption of it keeps the blood sugar level under control. Try drinking asafoetida water in the morning or before sleeping at night.

ALSO READ: Drink 1 glass of tomato juice on empty stomach has several health benefits, know how to consume