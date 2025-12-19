IND vs SL, U19 Asia Cup: How can India knock Pakistan out if rain forces the match to be abandoned? With rain delaying the proceedings in the U19 Asia Cup semi-finals clashes between India-Sri Lanka and Pakistan-Bangladesh, let us have a look at how India can knock out Pakistan if the matches are washed out due to rain.

Dubai:

The Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 semi-finals saw India taking on Sri Lanka, with Pakistan taking on Bangladesh. With the four sides looking to book their place in the final, the rain gods have not been merciful. It is worth noting that the matches are taking place in Dubai, and due to heavy rain, both matches have been delayed.

Due to the waterlogging on the grounds, a shortened game is on the cards. However, if the clash ends up being washed out, it could spell trouble for Pakistan.

It is interesting to note that if the 1st semi-final of the tournament between India and Sri Lanka is abandoned, India will book their berth in the U19 Asia Cup final, as the side finished in first place in their group, whereas Sri Lanka finished in second place.

Similarly, if the game between Pakistan and Bangladesh is abandoned, Bangladesh will end up booking their place in the tournament final, as they finished in first place in their group, whereas Pakistan finished behind India in the group stages.

The Men in Green would be begging the rain gods for mercy, or it could spell the end for them in the tournament. The same would be the case for Sri Lanka. A washout would result in delight for India and dismay for Pakistan once again, which has been the story throughout the competition.

India look to maintain unbeaten run

Speaking of team India’s performance in the U19 Asia Cup, the side was placed in a group alongside the UAE, Malaysia and Pakistan. Putting in an exceptional performance, the Indian youngsters managed to win all three matches, going into the knockouts unbeaten.

If the clash against Sri Lanka is played, India will hope to maintain their run, but if they qualify for the final due to a washout, they will aim for a similar showing against Bangladesh in the summit clash.

