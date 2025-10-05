Complex PTSD: Trauma that stays and reshapes identity Long-term trauma, such as abuse or captivity, can lead to Complex PTSD, which causes problems with identity, relationships, and emotions. Know about the causes and signs of C-PTSD here.

New Delhi:

As per an article 'Complex post-traumatic stress disorder' that appeared in The Lancet in July 2022, Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (C-PTSD) is a medical condition that develops following prolonged or repeated exposure to traumatic experiences, including abuse, captivity, or dwelling in combat regions.

Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (CPTSD) is a tougher version of PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). PTSD often comes after one traumatic event, but CPTSD develops from continuing, recurrent trauma, especially when someone cannot escape cases of long-term abuse, neglect, or captivity.

When ICD-11 incorporated CPTSD in 2022, it was a step forward in recognising how deeply severe trauma can affect people. Let's take a look at the causes and signs of CPTSD here.

Causes and signs of CPTSD:

Prolonged domestic violence, sexual and physical abuse in childhood, torture, slavery, genocide and sex trafficking are some of the common causes.

CPTSD is characterised by PTSD symptoms but may also include signs of emotional dysregulation, negative self-perception, relationship difficulties and dissociation or feeling detached from one’s body, thoughts, or surroundings.

Environmental cues (sounds, sights, smells), specific situations (birthdays, anniversaries, locations), internal feelings (helplessness, guilt), or sensory reminders (movies, books) can unexpectedly provoke intense reactions.

CPTSD treatment requires a phased approach:

Management of emotional regulation.

Restructuring negative self-beliefs.

Constructing healthier relationship patterns.

If someone has complex PTSD, one may be suggested therapies such as trauma-focused CBT (Cognitive Behavioural Therapy) or EMDR (Eye movement desensitisation and reprocessing).

Conclusion

CPTSD is trauma that doesn't fade but reshapes identity. Progress lies in adopting inclusive, survivor-centred approaches that validate experiences, dismantle trauma hierarchies, and promote healing, rather than rigidly defining what trauma 'should' look like.

Also Read: Osteoarthritis vs Rheumatoid Arthritis: Key differences in symptoms and treatment

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.