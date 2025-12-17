Why cold weather worsens multiple sclerosis symptoms and what patients should know Heat sensitivity in multiple sclerosis is well known, but doctors say cold weather can also worsen symptoms. From nerve conduction to muscle stiffness, here’s how winter affects MS patients and what helps.

Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system mistakenly targets the protective myelin sheath, a protective covering that insulates the nerve fibres. This disrupts the transmission of signals between the brain and the rest of the body. Although the effects of heat on worsening of Multiple sclerosis symptoms are well known, the impact of low temperatures is equally important but not widely spoken about.

The brain and spinal cord nerves work optimally when your body is at the right temperature. Even a minor fluctuation in core body temperature can make it harder for those nerves to send signals properly. This sensitivity is heightened for individuals with MS because demyelinated nerve fibres (myelin) are less efficient at transmitting signals and more sensitive to temperature changes.

According to Dr Varsha A. Patil, Consultant Neurologist, Bombay Hospital, Mumbai, exposure to cold slows down nerve conduction, decreases blood flow, and leads to muscle stiffness, discomfort, and challenges in mobility. When there is a dip in the temperature, patients also report increased spasms, cramps, and difficulty performing routine movements such as walking or using their hands

Moreover, cold temperatures can slow down nerve signals, especially in those nerve pathways already damaged by the disease, which may lead to fatigue. Reduced sunlight exposure caused by short winter days contributes to Vitamin D deficiency, which has been shown to worsen disease activity in MS patients.

Due to temperature-led stress, the nervous system in people with MS slows nerve and muscle activity. Cold-induced stress on the nervous system may also exacerbate fatigue and motor symptoms, particularly in pathways already compromised by demyelination.

In order to manage these challenges, it is beneficial to stay consistently warm. Using a heated blanket or pads, owning room heaters, consuming warm drinks, and layering clothes can be done to adapt. Gentle, regular physical activity can also improve circulation and reduce stiffness.

However, MS patients must follow consistent, long-term high-efficacy therapies as a safety net. These play a critical role in reducing relapse risk throughout the year, not just during stressful periods like winter.

