Ruskin Bond hospitalised at 90: What is gait disorder linked with author's health?

As a young kid growing up in India, Ruskin Bond was perhaps the most loved author to obsess over. The beloved author, who turned 90 earlier this year, has been hospitalised after doctors reportedly observed difficulties with his walking pattern. While no detailed medical bulletin has been issued, sources suggest he may be experiencing a gait disorder.

The gait disorder is a condition commonly seen in older adults and often linked to ageing rather than a single illness. Well, what actually is a gait disorder, and why does it increase with age?

What is a gait disorder?

A gait disorder is referred to as the abnormal or insecure manner of walking. This could include the loss of speed of walking or loss of balance, shuffling gait, inability to lift the legs, or requiring support while walking. In seniors, the change in gait is often subtle, such as hesitation, taking shorter steps, or loss of confidence in walking.

It is imperative to note that a gait disorder is not a condition by itself but a symptom that may be caused by various factors.

Why do seniors tend to be more vulnerable to mobility issues?

With age, the body’s systems that work together for the act of walking will inevitably weaken or slow down. In someone over 80, even small problems can add up to make it difficult to get around.

Some of the factors that contribute:

Muscle weakness and decreased mobility/pliability

Nerve alterations with age

Joint degeneration, especially of the knee joints, hip joints, or spinal joints

Balance problems related to the inner ear

Vision changes that influence spatial perception

This is often referred to by doctors as a multifactorial gait disorder, in which there is no single contributing cause.

Could neurological factors be involved?

At times, gait problems are linked with certain nervous disorders like Parkinson’s disease, stroke, or spinal cord compression. But one should be wary of making any hasty or presumptuous conclusions, especially if there is no confirmed formal diagnosis.

At an older age, other reversible causes would be initially excluded before any chronic neurological disorders, such as interactions of certain medications, vitamin deficiencies, dehydration, or infections.

How are gait disorders treated?

Treatment depends entirely on the cause. In many seniors, care is aimed at improving safety and quality of life, as opposed to “curing” the patient.

This can include:

Physiotherapy for muscle strength improvement and balance development:

Assistive devices such as walkers or canes

Walker

Evaluating medications that can produce dizziness or weakness

If given proper care, seniors can regain their confidence and stability in their movements.

Ruskin Bond is one writer who has always been loved not only for his works but also for his presence that warmed hearts. At 90, brief hospitalisations are often precautionary, especially when mobility changes are noticed. For now, fans and well-wishers await updates, hoping for his steady recovery, and perhaps, soon, another quiet story from the hills.

