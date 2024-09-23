Cold and cough due to weather transition? Consume THIS Ayurvedic powder to get relief, know other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Consume this Ayurvedic powder to get relief from cold and cough.

People who have weak immunity are very susceptible to seasonal diseases. Especially, such people are often troubled by colds and coughs. During the weather transition, people with weak immunity are always surrounded by problems like colds, coughs and sore throats. In such a situation, it is important to strengthen your immunity. When your immunity is better, you will not have to face these problems. There are many herbs in Ayurveda which are beneficial for health. Ayurvedic Trikatu is also one of them. By consuming it, not only colds and coughs but many serious problems are controlled. Let's know what are its health benefits as well as the method of making and using it.

What is Trikatu Churna?

Trikatu Churna is an Ayurvedic remedy which is very beneficial for cold and cough, indigestion and cholesterol. Some kitchen spices are used to make it. This powder is hot in nature.

In which problems is it beneficial:

Trikatu Churna is like nectar for people with weak immunity. Its consumption cures the problem of colds and coughs. It increases appetite and also stimulates the stomach to produce enzymes that help in digestion. It is also very good for the respiratory system and helps in controlling asthma, and allergic rhinitis. It burns fat and reduces bad cholesterol. It is beneficial in all throat diseases from thyroid to sore throat and tonsillitis.

How to make this powder?

To make Trikatu Churna, take dry ginger, peepal and black pepper in equal quantities. Since they are hot, you can reduce the amount of peepal and black pepper a little. If its taste is very spicy, then it can also be mixed in food and taken with food. You can consume half a teaspoon of churna by mixing it with honey. However, it is most important to consult an Ayurvedic doctor before consuming it so that you can understand its dosage and its effect on your body according to your nature and diseases.

