Childhood Cancer: Expert explains how to identify the most common types and symptoms Childhood cancer, though rare, is a critical health concern for many families. Recognising these early symptoms and seeking medical attention promptly can greatly increase the chances of effective treatment. This article will help you understand these cancers and the signs to watch for in children.

Childhood cancers are not only rare but also different in their physiology and treatment therapies compared to adult cancers. Early detection plays a crucial role in improving treatment outcomes. According to Dr K. Sreekanth, Senior Consultant Surgical Oncologist, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, understanding the common types of childhood cancers and their symptoms can help parents, caregivers, and health professionals spot potential warning signs early.

In this article, we will explore the most common childhood cancers and their symptoms, providing important insights into early intervention and care.

Types of Childhood Cancers

The most common cancers in children include

Leukemia

Brain and spinal cord tumours

Neuroblastoma

Wilms’ tumour

Lymphoma

Rhabdomyosarcoma

Retinoblastoma

Bone cancers

About one-third of all childhood cancer cases are leukaemia, making it the most common type. Leukaemia occurs when abnormal cells replace healthy blood-forming cells in the bone marrow.

Symptoms:

Persistent tiredness, weakness, shortness of breath, pale skin, frequent infections, easy bruising, nosebleeds, bleeding gums, joint pain, swollen lymph nodes, and abdominal swelling.

Brain and Spinal Cord Tumours

The second most commonly seen cancer in children is brain and spinal cord tumours. When cells multiply out of control and form lumps, tumours result.

Symptoms:

Persistent headaches

Nausea and vomiting

Blurred or double vision, sometimes with crossed eyes

Problems with balance or coordination

Seizures

Neuroblastomas

Neuroblastomas are tumours that start in immature nerve cells and typically show up in the abdomen. About 6% of childhood cancers are caused by them.

Symptoms:

A lump or swelling in the abdomen, chest, neck, face, or legs

Unexplained weight loss

Difficulty breathing, swallowing, or using the bathroom

Bone pain

Because these symptoms can overlap with other conditions, persistent or unusual signs should be checked by a pediatric specialist.

Wilms Tumour

About 4% of childhood cancers are Wilms tumours, a very rare kind of kidney cancer. Changes in specific genes and certain birth abnormalities may raise the risk, while the exact cause is unknown.

Symptoms

A swollen abdomen or noticeable lump in the belly

Fever and nausea

Loss of appetite or constipation

Blood in the urine

Lymphoma

Lymphoma is a type of blood cancer in which lymphocytes (white blood cells) are affected. It usually appears in lymph node regions such as the groin, armpits, or throat.

Symptoms of lymphoma may include:

Unexplained weight loss

Persistent fever

Night sweats

Fatigue

Swollen lumps under the skin, particularly in the throat, armpits, or groin

Rhabdomyosarcoma

A cancer that occurs in the body's connective tissues, such as muscle and fat, is called rhabdomyosarcoma. Specifically, it starts in the cells that typically grow into muscle.

Symptoms

Pain or a noticeable lump that may be swollen

Additional symptoms may depend on the tumour’s location. For instance, tumours in the ear can cause earaches, headaches, or nosebleeds.

Bone Cancer

Approximately 3% of all childhood cancers are bone cancers. Ewing sarcoma and osteosarcoma are the two primary forms that affect children. Prolonged bone pain and swelling in the affected location are the main symptoms. Early detection is crucial since bone cancer may hinder normal bone growth and initially appear to be injuries.

Retinoblastoma

Retinoblastoma is a rare cancer of the retina affecting children under the age of 5. With early detection, it can often be successfully treated, preserving both vision and life. The cancer may affect one or both eyes.

Key signs and symptoms to watch for include:

A white reflection in the pupil, often resembling a cat’s eye in photos (when one eye shows red from the flash but the affected eye appears white).

Squinting or misalignment of the eyes.

Changes in the iris colour.

A red or inflamed eye.

Poor vision.

