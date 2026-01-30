Cervical cancer symptoms you shouldn’t ignore: Pain after intercourse explained Pain after intercourse may seem normal, but it can be an early warning sign of cervical cancer. Learn why this symptom should not be ignored, its causes, and when to see a doctor.

New Delhi:

Dyspareunia, meaning pain after sexual intercourse, is a discomfort many women experience. However, they dismiss it as stress, hormonal changes, dryness, infections, or even as a usual part of life post-childbirth or with age. This persistent deep pelvic ache, sometimes accompanied by spotting, which we term as post coital bleeding, can be an early warning of cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is one of the most preventable cancers; it is deplorable that despite very effective early detection tools, it is a leading cancer among women worldwide. Cervical cancer develops slowly over years, often without symptoms in early stages, making subtle signs like postcoital pain easy to ignore.

Women tend to ignore these symptoms or self-medicate, presuming this to be related to vaginal dryness, pelvic inflammatory disease, endometriosis, etc. Women also tend to shy away from seeking medical attention due to stigma around sexual health discussions.

Other symptoms which a woman should stay vigilant for include:

Abnormal vaginal bleeding, especially after sex or between periods.

Unusual discharge that's watery, bloody, or foul-smelling.

Pelvic pressure, lower back pain, or leg discomfort.

Over 99% of cervical cancers arise from persistent high-risk HPV infections, which can lead to precancerous changes if prolonged. Additional risks include smoking, weakened immunity, multiple sexual partners and lack of HPV vaccination.

According to Dr Kanika Sood Sharma, Clinical Lead & Director, Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, early detection can achieve over 90% five-year survival for localised cases. Early-stage treatment is in the form of surgery, entailing the removal of the uterus along with areas at risk of harbouring cancer, such as lymph nodes. Based on the final report of surgically removed tissues few patients require additional radiation therapy to reduce the risk of disease recurrence.

Alternatively, radiation therapy is equally effective in treating this disease. Advanced stages of cancer are treated with radiation therapy along with chemotherapy. Radiation is delivered via linear accelerators with image guidance, along with weekly chemotherapy. This is followed by internal radiation, termed brachytherapy.

Never normalise persistent post-intercourse pain. Listen to your body, prioritise open conversations with doctors, and commit to screenings. Awareness turns subtle symptoms into life-saving action. Cervical cancer is preventable and beatable.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

