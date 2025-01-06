Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Know how the HPV vaccine helps reduce the risks of cervical cancer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Cervical Cancer Awareness Month 2025

January is cervical cancer awareness month. Let us today understand how we can prevent this very common yet preventable cancer. The cervix is the neck of the womb and cervical cancer is the most common cancer of women in India followed by Breast cancer. Common symptoms of cervical cancer are: abnormal vaginal bleeding, bleeding in between periods, pain/bleeding after intercourse, and persistent foul-smelling reddish brown vaginal discharge Cervical cancer is caused by a virus called Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). This cancer is preventable. Currently, the two Strategies that we have are:

Vaccination

Cervical screening

When we spoke to Dr Nidhi Sharma Chauhan, Consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, she said that the vaccine is directed against the strains of the HPV. The age at which the vaccine is recommended is: the best protection between 9-14 years of age: in this age group 2 doses are recommended,6 -12 months apart.

If this age bracket is missed, it can also be given between 15-26 years of age.

3 doses are required in this age group. Both Boys & Girls should be vaccinated because the vaccine protects against other pre-cancerous lesions of the genital region & back of the tongue/ oropharynx & warts in boys/young men too.

There are currently 3 types of HPV vaccine being offered:

Gardasil 9: against the 9 most dangerous types of HPV

Gardasil 4: against the 4 most dangerous types of HPV

Cervavac: covers 4 serotypes of the HPV

There are no known major side effects to the vaccines. Allergy to yeast needs to be ruled out (as mentioned in the patient information leaflet). Please schedule an appointment with your gynaecologist to know if you will still benefit from taking the vaccine if you are more than 26 years of age. Gardasil 9 can be taken for women up to 45 years of age, after a consultation with your doctor.

ALSO READ: UTI remedies: Is cranberry juice beneficial for treating urinary tract infections? Know here