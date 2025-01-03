UTI remedies: Is cranberry juice beneficial for treating urinary tract infections? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Can cranberry juice treat urinary tract infections?

Urinary tract infection, commonly known as UTI, is a condition wherein one develops an infection in any part of the urinary system. Most UTIs occur in the lower urinary tract; the bladder and the urethra. The condition is common among women and men have lower risks of developing the condition.

According to Mayo Clinic, if the infection occurs in the bladder, it can be painful and annoying. However, if the infection spreads to the kidneys, it can cause serious troubles. There are several ways to reduce the risks of UTIs and these include drinking enough liquids, consuming cranberry juice and others.

However, there's much debate about whether cranberry juice can actually help in treating a UTI.

The answer is NO. Cranberry juice cannot help treat a UTI, however, it can help prevent the infection. Once you've developed a UTI, cranberry or its juice cannot be of much help. You will have to visit a doctor to cure the infection.

But if you are looking to prevent a UTI, cranberry can be beneficial for you. Cranberries have a substance called proanthocyanidins that can prevent bacteria from sticking to the walls of the bladder. This eventually helps prevent UTIs.

While cranberry juice can be beneficial, here take a look at other effective ways to prevent UTIs, according to Mayo Clinic.

Drink plenty of liquids, especially water: Drinking water helps to dilute the urine. This will lead you to urinate more often. This allows bacteria to be flushed from the urinary tract before an infection can develop.

Wipe from front to back: Do this after urinating and after a bowel movement. It helps prevent the spread of bacteria from the anus to the vagina and urethra.

Empty your bladder soon after having sex. Also, drink a full glass of water to help flush bacteria.

Avoid potentially irritating feminine products: Using these products in the genital area can irritate the urethra.

Change your birth control method: Diaphragms, unlubricated condoms or condoms treated with spermicide can lead to bacterial growth.

