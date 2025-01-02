Mist to Mind: How seasonal fog can contribute to brain fog, explains expert

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Seasonal fog can contribute to brain fog.

Human exposure to unhealthy levels of air pollution combined with seasonal fog is now a worldwide public health problem in urbanised areas of developed and developing countries. In 2018 WHO reported that air pollution causes almost 4.2 million premature deaths per year.

When we spoke to Dr Ashish Gosar, Neurologist, at Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, he said that while it is well known that it contributes to severe respiratory and cardiovascular diseases there is a growing body of evidence that shows that it has harmful effects on the brain health especially in children and the elderly.

Long-term and short-term effects of seasonal fog on the brain

While long-term exposure leads to various neurological degenerative diseases like dementia, short-term exposure is associated with a decrease in daily work output and leads to a decrease in attention span, especially in children. MRI study in humans who are having increased exposure to fog with air pollution is associated with changes in brain structure in the elderly causing brain atrophy.

These changes occur much before the onset of dementia which has been observed in animal studies. It causes increased neuronal inflammation and oxidative stress in the brain which leads to various neuronal degenerative diseases and psychiatric illnesses like anxiety and depression.

People with short-term exposure have frequent headaches, decreased attention span and are unable to concentrate. To alleviate the health impacts of fog certain factors need to be considered like the emissions which are responsible for fog need to be reduced by using eco-friendly public transportation, lesser burning of garbage and enforcing rigorous norms for vehicles and industries which cause increased air pollution by government authorities.

Prevention tips

Personal steps like wearing a mask with fine particle filters. Restricting outdoor activity when air quality is not good, and maintaining well-ventilated indoor spaces with air purifiers. A diet rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory foods like green vegetables, berries, and fish can support brain health.

