Young, fit and still at risk: Why sudden cardiac arrests are becoming a youth epidemic Sudden cardiac arrest is increasingly affecting young people in India. A cardiologist explains why ‘apparently fit’ individuals face hidden risks and how extreme workouts and diets can trigger heart events.

Cardiac arrest in young people has become increasingly common over the last few years. This phenomenon is likely due to broader awareness about these events and reports of famous personalities with such tragic events.



While cardiac arrest and heart attack are distinct, they are closely related. Two groups are primarily affected by cardiac problems: those who ‘appear fit’ and those who are ‘truly fit’.

Sudden cardiac arrests in India: Why young people are at risk

According to Dr Sunil Dwivedi, Consultant - Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Millers Road, the ‘apparently fit’ group may seem healthy, but often has underlying conventional risk factors like hypertension, diabetes, pre-diabetes, metabolic syndrome, smoking, abdominal obesity, or a strong family history of heart disease, which are often overlooked.

‘Apparently fit’ vs ‘truly fit’: The hidden difference doctors warn about

Although we tend to consider them fit, their medical history suggests otherwise. So, if they engage in unaccustomed exertion, certain fitness programs, or restrictive diet regimes, it can stress the body over a period of time and result in cardiac events.

On the other hand, those who are ‘truly fit’ are also at increased risk due to undertaking extreme exertion exercises or fad diets without consulting with an expert on what their body demands.



Also, many of them in the apparently fit category may have different heart problems like cardiomyopathy, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy that can still cause cardiac arrest, especially during extreme exertion. Smoking, drugs, and electrolyte imbalance from unscientific diets can further lead to cardiac arrhythmias due to salt imbalance.

While there is no clarity about the association between COVID-19 or other vaccines and heart attack or cardiac arrest in India, viral infections in the body are known to cause myocarditis or myopericarditis, which may not be very clinically apparent. So, if there is exertion within a month of such infections, there can be a risk of cardiac rhythm abnormalities, which will require medical attention.

Doctor’s advice for young people to reduce heart risk

Dr Sunil Dwivedi said, "So, to conclude, I would like to advise young people, especially those in the apparent fit category, not to ignore conventional risk factors. Along with routine health checks, have discussions with your doctor to address these issues early on, as even mild cholesterol blockages can lead to serious heart issues. For families where sudden cardiac deaths have been reported, go for screening to identify cholesterol blockages and heart problems that may also contribute to such tragedies."

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

