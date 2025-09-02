10 cancer red flags you should never ‘Ask the Internet’ about Some cancer signs can’t be Googled away. From sudden weight loss to lingering cough, these red flags call for a doctor’s advice, not online guesses.

New Delhi:

Let’s face it: When something feels off in our body, many of us turn to the quickest, easiest doctor around—Google. A strange lump? Type it in. A nagging cough? Search it. But when it comes to potential signs of cancer, relying on the internet can do more harm than good.

Recently, according to The Mirror, when Warren Tierney, 37, of Killarney, County Kerry, started having trouble swallowing early this year, he went to ChatGPT. He was persuaded by the AI chatbot that cancer was "very unlikely". Tierney was devastated to learn that she had stage-four oesophageal cancer months later.

10 cancer red flags you must never ignore

So, one should understand that the internet can’t see you, examine you, or understand your unique history. It gives one-size-fits-all answers that can either send you into an unnecessary panic or lull you into dangerous inaction. Some symptoms might seem small, but they are your body’s way of waving a red flag. These are 10 signs you should never leave to search engines—they deserve a real conversation with a real doctor.

1. Unexplained Weight Loss

If you're dropping kilos without trying—and it’s not because of a new diet or workout—it’s time to speak to a doctor. Google might tell you it’s stress or thyroid issues, but unintentional weight loss can sometimes signal cancers of the stomach, pancreas, lungs, or even blood.

2. Persistent Fatigue

Everyone feels tired sometimes, but this is different. We’re talking about a deep exhaustion that doesn’t improve with rest. Internet forums might blame burnout or age, but chronic fatigue can be a sign of leukaemia, colon cancer, or other serious issues. Only blood work and medical tests can rule things out.

3. Changes in the Skin

A new mole or a change in an old one? Don’t trust Google Images to compare. Skin cancer—especially melanoma—can look incredibly different from person to person. It’s not just about size or colour. If something looks suspicious, get it checked by a dermatologist, not Reddit.

4. Lumps or Swelling

Feeling a lump—whether it’s in your breast, neck, groin, or underarm—can be terrifying. Googling can lead you down a rabbit hole of self-diagnosis, but not all lumps are dangerous… and some that seem harmless actually are. A physical exam, imaging, or biopsy is the only way to know for sure.

5. Persistent Cough or Hoarseness

Still coughing after 3 weeks? Or has your voice gone hoarse without a clear cause? Online advice might blame allergies or acid reflux, but lung, throat, or laryngeal cancers can start this way. Don’t brush it off if it’s lingering.

6. Bleeding Between Periods or After Menopause

This one is often dismissed in online forums as “normal hormonal changes”. But bleeding that’s not part of your expected cycle—especially after menopause—could be a warning sign for uterine or cervical cancer. You need a proper pelvic exam, not just a blog post.

7. Blood in Stool or Urine

This symptom often gets shrugged off online as haemorrhoids or a UTI. But visible or hidden blood in stool or urine can point to colorectal, kidney, or bladder cancer. Don't let a forum convince you to “wait it out.” Your doctor may order a colonoscopy or imaging, and it's worth it.

8. Difficulty Swallowing

If you feel food getting stuck in your throat often, don’t Google “home remedies”. This could be an early sign of oesophageal or throat cancer. A specialist might need to do a scope test to see what’s really going on.

9. Chronic Pain Without a Clear Cause

Ongoing pain that doesn’t have a logical explanation—especially in the back, pelvis, or bones—should never be self-diagnosed online. Persistent pain can be a symptom of many cancers, including pancreatic or bone cancers. If it’s not going away, don’t wait.

10. Sores That Don’t Heal

A sore in your mouth that sticks around? A cut that never seems to close? Chronic ulcers—especially in smokers or tobacco users—could be signs of oral or skin cancers. Don’t wait for Dr. Google to say it’s okay. Your body is asking for help.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.