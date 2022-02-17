Can someone suffer panic attack in sleep? What is night terror & nightmare? Psychiatrist explains

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Highlights Can someone suffer a panic attack in sleep?

What is night terror and nightmare?

What can be done to manage the situation?

While anxiety bouts are often misjudged as panic attacks, medical experts believe that panic attacks can be self-diagnosed and can be self-treated with proper care. India TV got in touch with Dr Pallavi Arvind Joshi, Consultant - Psychiatrist, Manipal Hospital, Varthur Road, Bengaluru to understand more about it. She answers if a person can suffer panic attacks while sleeping and also explains the difference between a night terror and a nightmare.

Click here to know what is a panic attack and how and how can you help a person suffering from it

Can someone suffer a panic attack in sleep?

While many loosely say they suffered a panic attack in their sleep, Dr Pallavi doesn't agree to it. According to her, if a person wakes up suddenly 'with pounding heartbeat and sweating', the said individual might have had a nightmare or night terror. "If a person wakes up suddenly with pounding heartbeat and sweating, it has nothing to do with panic attacks. The person might have had something we call night terror or nightmare," she said.

What is night terror and nightmare?

Continuing further she explained what is the difference between the two. "If a person wakes up anxious, it can be night terror or nightmare. If a person is able to recollect the dream and can calm down, it can be a nightmare. However, if the person is unable to reconnect and has symptoms of anxiety it could be night terror."

What can be done to manage the situation?

Dr Pallavi says managing a situation when a person is having a night terror and nightmare can be simple. "All we need is to assure the person that everything is fine. The individual can place his hand on his chest and remind himself that everything is fine. Someone who's there with the person can also do this for them. It can make them feel better," she suggested.