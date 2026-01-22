Can artificial sweeteners cause cancer? Bengaluru-based endocrinologist explains hidden concerns Artificial sweeteners promise sweetness without calories, but are they truly harmless? Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology, Aster Whitefield, explains what recent research says about cancer risk, gut health, weight, and why moderation matters more than fear.

Artificial sweeteners were created to solve a simple problem. How to enjoy sweetness without the calories that come with sugar. Over time, they have found their way into diet sodas, sugar-free snacks and everyday foods. Regulators like the FDA and EFSA have maintained that approved sweeteners are safe within recommended limits. Still, newer studies and reviews have started raising questions, especially around long-term use.

India TV spoke to Dr Narendra BS, Lead Consultant – Endocrinology & Diabetology, Aster Whitefield, to understand what the science is actually saying. According to him, artificial sweeteners are not outright harmful for everyone, but they are also not as harmless as many believe.

Cancer concerns and what the label really means

Dr Narendra explains that confusion often begins with how research findings are interpreted. “Aspartame has been classified as ‘possibly carcinogenic’ by the IARC,” he says. “That does not mean it causes cancer. It means it has been identified for further evaluation.”

He adds that other health bodies have pointed out the lack of conclusive evidence. “Acceptable daily intake limits exist. The concern is identification, not proof.”

Weight loss, calories and mixed results

On metabolism and weight, Dr Narendra takes a measured view. “Some controlled trials show that non-nutritive sweeteners can help reduce calories compared to sugar,” he says. “That can offer small benefits for weight management.”

But context matters. “If sweeteners are added to an otherwise unhealthy diet, they will not magically fix weight issues. Results vary from person to person.”

The gut, glucose and early warning signs

Dr Narendra notes that research is still evolving in this area. “Animal and human studies suggest certain sweeteners, like sucralose and saccharin, may alter gut microbiota, insulin response and glucose levels in some individuals,” he says.

He is careful with his wording. “We do not yet have clear cause-and-effect proof for the general population. But the signals are strong enough to pay attention.”

Brain health and ageing questions

There are also emerging links with brain health. “Large observational studies have associated high intake of low- and no-calorie sweeteners with faster cognitive decline in older adults,” Dr Narendra says.

He stresses restraint. “These studies do not prove causation. Still, they are red flags worth watching.”

What moderation really looks like

For everyday use, Dr Narendra keeps the advice practical. “Do not drink excessive amounts of diet soda in a single day,” he says. “Staying within ADI limits is considered safe, but safe does not always mean optimal.”

He adds that substitutes should remain substitutes. “Sweeteners work best when they replace sugar in an otherwise balanced diet.”

Who needs extra caution

Some groups should be more careful. “Pregnant women, young children and people with metabolic conditions should get individualised advice,” Dr Narendra says. “There is growing evidence that long-term exposure may affect growth and metabolism.”

Whole foods still matter most

Dr Narendra keeps coming back to food quality. “Fruits, plain yoghurt and small amounts of natural sweeteners offer fibre and nutrients,” he says. “They do more than just taste sweet.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

