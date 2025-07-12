Can a root canal lead to heart attack? Here's what you should know A lot of people also think that root canals lead to heart attacks. Millions of people undergo this procedure to treat their damaged or diseased tooth. However, this procedure comes with its own set of benefits and risks. Read on to know if root canals lead to heart attacks.

A lot of people tend to suffer from tooth problems, which require them to undergo root canal. This is a dental procedure wherein the infected or inflamed pulp is removed from inside your tooth. After this, the area is cleaned and disinfected, then filled and sealed. This helps to remove any sort of bacterial growth on your tooth, prevent reinfection of the tooth and save the natural tooth.

Millions of people undergo this procedure to treat their damaged or diseased tooth. However, this procedure comes with its own set of benefits and risks. Benefits of the procedure include removing infection, prevent the infection from spreading or damaging your jawbone and saves your natural tooth. Risks include re-treating the tooth with another root canal and removing the tooth and replace it with an implant or bridge.

A lot of people also think that root canals lead to heart attacks. However, there is no scientific proof that can explain that a root canal itself causes heart attacks. A root canal does not directly cause a heart attack, but ignoring oral infections might increase heart risk.

There are studies which show a link between poor oral health and cardiovascular problems. Conditions like periodontitis (gum disease) have been shown to increase the risk of heart attacks. However, a properly done root canal reduces infection, neglecting dental infections may increase heart risks.

The most important concern is untreated infections, not the procedure. In fact, root canals can prevent infections that might otherwise increase cardiovascular risks.

During a root canal, bacteria from an infected tooth are removed. If not thoroughly cleaned or if the infection spreads, oral bacteria can enter the bloodstream. This may trigger inflammation in blood vessels, which can then lead to heart disease.

Those with existing heart conditions or artificial heart valves may be more vulnerable to infections (like endocarditis) from dental bacteria. Dentists often recommend antibiotics before procedures in such cases to prevent complications.

