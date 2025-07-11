High blood pressure during pregnancy? Expert says it could be a sign of preeclampsia Preeclampsia is a condition that demands watchfulness and immediate medical care. For pregnant women, prenatal education about the signs, risk factors, and the importance of prenatal care is a must and can prove life-saving.

Preeclampsia is more than the occasional high blood pressure. This pregnancy complication affects about 3–4% of pregnancies, typically after 34 weeks but sometimes as early as 20 weeks. At its most basic, preeclampsia is new-onset hypertension (blood pressure ≥140/90 mmHg) and signs of organ damage, such as in the kidneys, liver, brain, or lungs. It's often called 'toxaemia of pregnancy' or 'pregnancy-induced hypertension', but these terms fail to describe its complexity. Some women with mild preeclampsia may feel fine despite their bodies being under stress. Warning signs to look out for are constant headaches, blurred or double vision, swelling of the face and hands, pain in the upper abdomen, and breathlessness caused by fluid in the lungs. Decreased foetal movement is also an alarming sign. These warning signs should not be overlooked, and a medical examination should be sought urgently when they occur.

Who Is at Risk—and Why?

According to Dr Smeet Patel, Endometriosis Specialist, Mayflower Women’s Hospital, Ahmedabad, while any pregnant person can develop preeclampsia, risk factors include a first-time pregnancy, having more than one baby at a time, a previous preeclampsia in the prior pregnancy or among immediate family members, and underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, kidney disease, or autoimmune conditions like lupus. Age is also crucial—being under 20 or over 35–40 years of age during delivery increases the risk. Obesity is also a major risk factor. The exact cause remains unknown, but abnormal placental development may trigger poor blood flow, inflammation, and vascular dysfunction. If the placenta doesn't develop normally, it can cause inadequate blood flow and initiate widespread inflammation and malfunction in the mother's blood vessels and organs. Silent damage can occur without symptoms, emphasising the value of regular prenatal care.

Diagnosis, Monitoring, and Prevention

Preeclampsia diagnosis requires more than a single reading of elevated blood pressure. Doctors rely on serial readings and additional testing, such as protein in urine tests, blood for liver and kidney function, and platelet count. Monitoring the baby is equally significant, typically with ultrasound, foetal movement tests, and Doppler flow studies. While there is no definitively proven way to prevent preeclampsia, low-dose aspirin (75–150 mg) starting between 12 and 14 weeks of gestation has been shown to reduce risk in high-risk patients. This can only be administered with medical supervision. Healthy lifestyle modifications such as having a healthy weight, controlling chronic illness, and keeping all prenatal visits can also play an important role.

Treatment and Outlook After Delivery

The only definitive treatment for preeclampsia is delivery. When the condition presents at or beyond 37 weeks, doctors typically recommend prompt delivery. When it presents earlier but without severe symptoms, doctors may try to defer delivery but are vigilant about the mother and baby. With severe features, premature delivery—possibly with a C-section—is warranted. Throughout labour, intravenous magnesium sulfate is often given to avert seizures (a condition called eclampsia), and medications can be employed to manage blood pressure. Symptoms often resolve after delivery in the majority of women, but postpartum management remains essential. Blood pressure will typically return to normal within days or weeks, although some women might require medication for longer. If high blood pressure persists beyond 12 weeks postpartum, it may indicate chronic hypertension, requiring long-term management.

Final Thought

Preeclampsia is a condition that demands watchfulness and immediate medical care. For pregnant women, prenatal education about the signs, risk factors, and the importance of prenatal care is a must and can prove life-saving.

Preeclampsia isn’t just a medical term—it’s a call to slow down, listen to your body, and lean on the support around you. Every flutter, every ache, every moment of "something just feels off" matters. If you’re pregnant, especially with risk factors, remember: you don’t have to navigate this alone. Your healthcare team is your partner, not just in monitoring blood pressure or test results, but in honouring your instincts and questions.

Speak up early; ask openly. A five-minute conversation about swollen hands or a lingering headache could change everything. Prenatal care isn’t just about appointments—it’s about building a safety net of knowledge and trust. Together, awareness and action can turn fear into empowerment, ensuring you and your baby get the care you deserve.

