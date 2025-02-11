Breast cancer can be prevented by undergoing these tests to detect symptoms at an early stage

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Breast cancer can be prevented by undergoing tests

Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2.3 million women were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. Also, breast cancer has caused 670,000 deaths globally. About 99% of breast cancers occur in women, and 0.5-1% of breast cancers occur in men. Breast cancer is the abnormal growth of cells in the breasts. The growth of these cells begins inside the milk ducts or breast milk-producing lobules.

If left unchecked, the tumor can spread throughout the body which can be fatal. If breast cancer is diagnosed at an early stage, the chances of recovery increase. Therefore, you must get regular checkups done, as it can help in diagnosing breast cancer at an early stage. Let's know which test should be done to detect breast cancer at an early stage.

Which test should be done to detect breast cancer?

Self-identify: Although this is not a test, it is advisable to self-examine for breast lumps or nipple discharge. If you find a lump in the breast, visit a doctor immediately. Mammography: Mammography is an X-ray of the breast used to detect abnormal growths or changes in breast tissue. It is used for routine screening, especially for women over the age of 40 or women at risk for breast cancer. It can detect early signs of breast cancer, such as lumps or microcalcifications. Breast ultrasound: A breast ultrasound is used to further investigate a suspicious area seen on a mammogram. Ultrasound can help differentiate between a solid mass (which may be cancerous) and a fluid-filled cyst (which is usually benign). Magnetic resonance imaging: Breast MRI uses magnets and radio waves. It is often used to assess the extent of cancer in women at risk for breast cancer (due to family history or genetic factors) or those who have already been diagnosed. MRI can also detect tumors that may be missed by mammography or ultrasound. Biopsy: A biopsy involves removing a small sample of breast tissue and examining it under a microscope for cancer cells. If a lump or abnormality is found during an MI test, a biopsy is the surest way to determine whether or not it is cancer.

ALSO READ: International Epilepsy Day 2025: Debunking common myths about this neurological disorder