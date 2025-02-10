International Epilepsy Day 2025: Debunking common myths about this neurological disorder

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL International Epilepsy Day 2025: Here are common myths

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that manifests as recurrent seizures and affects millions worldwide. Even with the current knowledge of medicine, there are a lot of myths and stigma that surround the disorder, making their lives more complicated for its victims. As we spoke to Dr. Santosh Sontakke, Consultant Neurophysician, Ruby Hall Clinic, he debunked a few myths about this neurological disorder. Let us understand the reality of epilepsy may make society better informed and more supportive.

Myth 1: Epilepsy is a Mental Illness

Reality: Epilepsy is a neurological disorder caused by abnormal brain activity. It is not a psychiatric condition, though individuals with epilepsy may experience anxiety or depression due to the social and emotional impact of their condition.

Myth 2: People with Epilepsy Cannot Lead Normal Lives

Reality: Many individuals with epilepsy manage their condition effectively with medication and lifestyle adjustments. They can pursue education, careers, and relationships, just like anyone else.

Myth 3: Seizures Are Always Convulsive

Reality: Not all seizures involve violent convulsions. Some seizures may cause brief lapses in awareness, confusion, or unusual movements. Knowing the different types of seizures can help improve response and support.

Myth 4: Epilepsy Is Always Inherited

Reality: Most forms of epilepsy are acquired, meaning that they are caused by conditions such as brain injury, infection, stroke, or other causes. Not everyone with a family history of epilepsy will contract the disorder.

Myth 5: Flashing Lights Always Cause Seizures

Reality: Photosensitive epilepsy is a condition that affects only about one percent of people with epilepsy. A trigger may be sleep deprivation, stress, forgetting to take their medication, or an illness.

Myth 6: Hold Someone Down While They Have a Seizure

Reality: Restraints can hurt people during seizures. The best approach is to safely position the individual by moving around sharp objects and placing the individual on his/her side until the seizure subsides.

Myth 7: Epilepsy Is a Contagious Disease

Reality: Epilepsy is not an infectious disease and cannot be spread from person to person. It is a brain disorder with various causes, none of which involve contagion.

Myth 8: People with Epilepsy Cannot Work or Drive

Reality: Many individuals with epilepsy lead successful professional lives. In many countries, people with well-controlled epilepsy can obtain a driver’s license, provided they meet medical safety requirements.

Breaking the Stigma of Epilepsy

To create a more inclusive society, we must:

Educate: Promote awareness through schools, workplaces, and media.

Support: Encourage acceptance and provide resources for those affected.

Advocate: Push for policy changes that protect the rights of individuals with epilepsy.

By addressing misconceptions and fostering understanding, we can build a world where individuals with epilepsy are respected, supported, and empowered to live full lives.

