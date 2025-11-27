Bone health crisis in working women: Causes, risks and expert insights Experts warn that a bone health crisis is emerging among working women due to lifestyle stress, nutritional gaps and long working hours. Learn the causes, early warning signs, and preventive steps to protect bone strength and long-term wellness.

New Delhi:

Early-onset bone issues are becoming more common among young women, especially those in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s. Osteoporosis and vitamin D deficiency, which were previously thought to be post-menopausal problems, are now being identified considerably earlier, indicating that women's bone health requires immediate attention.

Working women should prioritise their bone health because sedentary jobs, inadequate sun exposure, stress, and irregular eating habits have become significant risk factors. Additionally, a lot of women neglect their symptoms until they manifest as chronic discomfort or fractures, skipping regular checkups. Women should therefore take responsibility for their health and heed medical advice.

Currently, working women not only face issues such as stress, weight gain, high blood pressure, diabetes, but also bone problems.

Dr Anup Gadekar, Orthopaedic Surgeon, Apollo Spectra Pune, said, “Many working women struggle with bone problems such as early osteoporosis, vitamin D deficiency, and joint pain due to long sitting hours and poor posture. Lack of sunlight, skipping meals, over-dependence on caffeine, and insufficient calcium intake are among the key causes. Working women, in particular, spend long hours indoors, which leads to vitamin D deficiency. Nearly 40% of women under 45 visiting outpatient departments (OPDs) complain of persistent knee pain, back discomfort, fatigue, and postural problems. Even more alarming, 1 in 3 women between 25–35 years are being diagnosed with low bone density or vitamin D deficiency, indicating a silent health epidemic among the younger population. Common symptoms seen in working women are backache, knee pain, stiffness, and fatigue. If ignored, these can lead to frequent fractures, posture deformities, and long-term mobility issues. Timely screening, proper nutrition, and daily physical activity are essential to protect bone health.”

Dr Gadekar further added, “Early diagnosis through bone density tests and simple lifestyle changes such as a balanced diet, morning walks, and regular exercise can make a big difference. Bone health is not just about age; it’s about awareness and daily care. So, regular vitamin D and calcium screening, proper posture, and including milk, curd, leafy greens, nuts, and fish in the diet. Maintaining weight-bearing exercises like walking, yoga, or strength training can significantly improve bone strength. It is the right time for women to pay attention to their bone health, stay mobile and improve the quality of life.”

Dr Deepak Gautam, Consultant Joint Replacement & Director of Orthopaedic Disciplines, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, said, bone problems such as joint pain, stiffness, and signs of osteoporosis, such as back pain, stooped posture, and broken bones, which were once common after menopause, are now being seen in younger women. Poor diet, lack of physical activity, vitamin D deficiency, and long working hours without exposure to sunlight are the causes of bone problems. To prevent these issues, women should eat calcium-rich foods like leafy green vegetables, nuts, soybeans, tofu, exercise regularly, get enough sunlight for at least 20 minutes a day, and go for routine bone density check-ups as advised by the doctor.

