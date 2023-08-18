Blue-light glasses not helpful for eye health, sleep quality, finds study

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Blue spectacles

Researchers have found that spectacles that are marketed to filter out blue light probably make no difference to eye strain caused by computer use or to sleep quality. One of the researchers of the study was also of Indian origin. Blue-light filtering lenses, also known as blue-light blocking spectacles, have been increasingly prescribed or recommended, often by optometrists, since the early 2000s.

Researchers from the UK and Australia reviewed data from 17 randomised controlled trials from six different countries and found no evidence that blue-lights filtering lenses protect against damage to the retina, the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye.

"The amount of blue light our eyes receive from artificial sources, such as computer screens, is about a thousandth of what we get from natural daylight. It's also worth bearing in mind that blue-light filtering lenses typically filter out about 10-25 percent of blue light, depending on the specific product," Dr Sumeer Singh, a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Melbourne.

“Filtering out higher levels of blue light would require the lenses to have an obvious amber tint, which would have a substantial effect on colour perception,” he added.

The potential mechanisms by which blue-light filtering lenses might be able to help with eye strain, sleep, and protecting the retina are unclear. One basis for claims about the benefits of these lenses is that modern digital devices such as computers and smartphones emit more blue light than traditional lighting sources, and are being used for longer, and closer to bedtime.

"The outcomes of our review, based on the current, best available evidence, show that the evidence is inconclusive and uncertain for these claims. Our findings do not support the prescription of blue-light filtering lenses to the general population. These results are relevant to a broad range of stakeholders, including eye care professionals, patients, researchers, and the broader community," said Laura Downie, Associate Professor at the University of Melbourne.

The review, published in the Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, did not find any consistent reports of adverse side effects from using blue-light filtering lenses. Any effects tended to be mild, infrequent, and temporary.

They included discomfort wearing the spectacles, headaches, and lower mood. These were likely to be related to the wearing of spectacles generally, as similar effects were reported with non-blue-light filtering lenses.

"We found there may be no short-term advantages with using blue-light filtering spectacle lenses to reduce visual fatigue associated with computer use, compared to non-blue-light filtering lenses,” Downie said.

She also said that it is also currently unclear whether these lenses affect vision quality or sleep-related outcomes, and no conclusions could be drawn about any potential effects on retinal health in the longer term.

