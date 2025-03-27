Back pain relief: Home remedies to medication and surgery, ways to treat the condition Back pain can range from mild to severe, and it may spread to your legs or elsewhere. There are different treatment options available depending on the cause and type (acute or chronic) of back pain. Here are a few ways that can help you get relief from back pain.

A majority of people tend to suffer from back pain, mostly lower back pain. It is usually a sign of some underlying injuries and conditions like a strain, sprain, spine disorder or condition affecting organs in your pelvis or belly. Pain can range from mild to severe, and it may spread to your legs or elsewhere.

There are different treatment options available depending on the cause and type (acute or chronic) of back pain. Here are a few ways that can help you get relief from back pain, according to Cleveland Clinic.

Therapies

Physical therapy

Integrative medicine therapies, like acupuncture, chiropractic adjustment, massage therapy or yoga therapy

Osteopathic manipulation

Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), which is a type of pain relief therapy

Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) to help you cope with severe or chronic pain

Medications

Medication injections, like an epidural steroid injection (ESI) or a nerve block

Muscle relaxers, like cyclobenzaprine, metaxalone or methocarbamol (these medications require a prescription and have addiction potential, so closely follow your provider’s guidance on when and how to take them)

Acetaminophen

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen

Prescription pain-relieving medications, like duloxetine (because opioids have strong addiction potential, providers typically only prescribe them as a last resort when the benefits outweigh the risks)

Surgery

Surgery to treat an underlying cause of pain

Spine surgery (often minimally invasive).

A lot of people have been undergoing minimally invasive procedures for the treatment of back pain due to its various benefits.

Dr Vinit Banga, Director of Neurology & Head - Neuro-Intervention at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Faridabad says that traditional surgery may involve long recoveries, hospital stays and post-operative complications. Minimally invasive procedures aim to reduce discomfort and time lost to recovery while providing effective care with treatment of the source of pain. One of the primary reasons patients are opting for minimally invasive treatment relates to the risk of complications. Traditional surgery required large incisions which could result in wound infections, blood loss and an increase in healing time.

Minimally invasive procedures have small incision sites and utilise advancements in technology- lasers and robotic-assisted surgery which treat the painful focus more directly. This reduces collateral damage to the surrounding tissues and results in much quicker recovery. Another big advantage patients experience is a much lower overall recovery time. After a minimally invasive procedure, patients will be able to begin their regular activity sooner than after traditional surgical options. Minimally invasive options also help with pain while minimising side effects.

