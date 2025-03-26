Tuberculosis: Expert debunk myths and explain facts about this infectious disease Separate fact from fiction: Experts set the record straight on common myths about tuberculosis. Learn the truth about this infectious disease, its symptoms, and treatment options. Get informed and help break the stigma surrounding TB.

Tuberculosis, a centuries-old infectious disease, continues to affect millions worldwide, yet it's often shrouded in misconceptions and stigma. The myths are responsible for creating fear and stigma, and people are discouraged from early diagnosis and treatment. To shed light on the truth, Dr Arun Chowdary Kotaru, Head and Senior Consultant, Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, explains that weigh in to debunk common myths and reveal the facts about TB, its symptoms, treatment options, and more, aiming to raise awareness and promote understanding of this complex disease. Let us separate the myths from the facts and understand TB better.

Myth 1: TB is a genetic disease

TB is caused by Mycobacterium tuberculosis bacteria and is not inherited. TB spreads in the air by coughing, sneezing, or even talking while the infected person coughs. Not everyone who inhales the bacteria develops TB because an intact immune system can prevent the infection from occurring. Only individuals with impaired immunity are likely to develop the disease.

Myth 2: TB only affects the lungs

TB mostly infects the lungs, but it can spread to other organs like the brain, spine, kidneys, and bones. Extrapulmonary TB is called when TB develops outside the lungs. Extrapulmonary TB is as fatal as pulmonary TB and is treated with proper medicine. The symptoms vary depending on the organ involved, and hence early diagnosis and treatment are the solutions to recovery.

Myth 3: TB is highly contagious and spreads through touch

TB is not transmitted by handshaking, food sharing, or contact with an object that a patient with TB has touched. TB will be transmitted by very small airborne droplets only if a patient with TB coughs or sneezes without covering his mouth. Close and long-term contact with a TB patient is risky.

Myth 4: If you don’t have symptoms, you can’t have TB

TB may be present in two types, latent TB and active TB. Individuals with latent TB carry the bacteria within their body but are asymptomatic and cannot transmit it. Latent TB can turn active if the immune system is compromised, so treatment becomes necessary in certain situations.

Myth 5: TB is always fatal

TB is a dangerous disease, but it is fully curable if it is treated properly. The usual treatment includes a combination of antibiotics taken for more than six months. Early stopping of treatment will result in drug-resistant TB, which is more difficult to cure.

Myth 6: TB treatment is too expensive

Several governments and health institutions offer TB treatment and diagnosis for free. In India, the government provides free TB drugs as well as financial assistance to patients via programs.

In essence, knowledge about the reality of TB assists in early detection, correct treatment, and prevention. In case of experiencing symptoms such as recurring cough, fever, night sweats, or loss of weight, see a doctor immediately. TB is treatable, and through proper awareness, we can get rid of it in our society.

