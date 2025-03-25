Purple Day 2025: What is epilepsy and how to raise awareness? Expert shares treatment options Mark Purple Day 2025 by learning more about epilepsy and how to raise awareness. Expert insights reveal treatment options and ways to support those affected. Join the movement to promote epilepsy awareness and understanding.

Purple Day, observed annually on March 26, is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness about epilepsy and supporting those living with this neurological disorder. The day encourages people to wear purple, share information, and participate in events to promote understanding of epilepsy, a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. On Purple Day, it’s crucial to delve into what epilepsy is, how to raise awareness about it, and the latest treatment options available.

What is epilepsy?

Epilepsy is a neurological condition that affects millions in India and causes recurrent, unprovoked seizures, yet it remains widely misunderstood. Seizures occur when there is a sudden surge of electrical activity in the brain. These seizures can vary in severity, ranging from brief lapses in attention to full-body convulsions. Epilepsy can be triggered by various factors, including genetics, brain injury, infections, or other underlying health conditions.

It is estimated that there are more than a thousand cases every year, making it one of the most common neurological disorders. However, misconceptions about the condition, as well as the stigma surrounding it, often lead to misunderstanding and isolation for those affected.

How to raise awareness about epilepsy?

Wear Purple: The most visible way to participate in Purple Day is by wearing purple, the official colour for epilepsy awareness. This simple act can help start conversations and raise awareness about the condition.

Share Information: Use social media platforms, blogs, and personal conversations to educate others about epilepsy. Share facts, personal stories, and resources that can help dispel myths and encourage empathy and support.

Organise Events: Fundraisers, awareness walks, and educational sessions are excellent ways to raise awareness. Local communities, schools, and workplaces can come together to host these events, creating a more inclusive environment for those with epilepsy.

Support Organisations: Many epilepsy-focused organisations offer resources, training, and financial support for those affected by epilepsy. By donating, volunteering, or participating in campaigns, individuals can make a tangible difference in the lives of those living with epilepsy.

Treatment options for epilepsy

When we spoke to Dr Pooja Anand, Associate Consultant, Neurology, Paras Health, Gurugram, she said that with advancements in medicine, nearly 70% of epilepsy cases can be effectively managed with anti-seizure medications. For those who don’t respond to medication, alternative treatments like dietary therapy, neuromodulation devices, and even surgery offer hope for better seizure control and improved quality of life.

On World Epilepsy Day, it’s crucial to highlight the importance of awareness and treatment adherence. Many patients discontinue medication due to stigma, increasing their risk of severe seizures. By wearing purple, sharing information, and supporting epilepsy-related initiatives, we can help reduce the stigma associated with the condition. Epilepsy is not a barrier to living a normal life; it is a condition that, with the right care and support, can be effectively managed.

