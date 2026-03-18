Can Ayurveda help manage PCOS naturally? Here’s what expert says

New Delhi:

PCOS is often spoken about like a checklist. Irregular periods. Acne. Weight gain. Hormones gone off track. But for many women, it doesn’t feel that clinical. It feels confusing, slow-moving, and at times, deeply frustrating, especially when solutions seem temporary or surface-level.

Ayurveda approaches this differently. Not as a single condition to fix, but as a sign that something in the body has gone out of rhythm.

Looking beyond hormones

In conventional conversations, PCOS is usually framed as a hormonal disorder. Ayurveda widens that lens. “PCOS is rarely seen as just a reproductive issue. It reflects an imbalance across systems like digestion, metabolism, stress, and lifestyle,” says Stuti Ashok Gupta, Ayurvedic expert and Amrutam co-founder.

Which means the question shifts from what’s wrong with the ovaries to what’s happening across the body.

What the body is trying to say

Ayurveda links reproductive health to Artava (the menstrual system) and Shukra dhatu (reproductive tissue), both of which depend on overall internal balance. When routines become erratic, digestion weakens, or stress lingers in the background, that balance starts to slip. And the body responds.

Irregular cycles, acne, and hair fall aren’t random symptoms. They’re signals. “Ayurveda encourages us to read these signs, rather than suppress them,” Gupta explains.

Why is digestion the starting point

One of the first places Ayurveda looks at is Agni, or digestive strength. If digestion is sluggish, the body struggles to process nutrients and eliminate waste efficiently. Over time, that can influence metabolism and hormonal regulation.

“Supporting digestion helps the body recalibrate, from nutrient absorption to hormonal balance,” says Gupta. It’s not the most obvious starting point, but often the most foundational one.

The role of everyday habits

Ayurveda doesn’t rely on one big intervention. It leans on consistency. Regular meals, sleep cycles, and movement begin to stabilise the body’s internal clock. Even small shifts, like eating on time or reducing processed foods, can create noticeable changes over weeks.

Then there are practices like Abhyanga, a simple self-massage with warm oil. “It helps calm the nervous system and is particularly useful when stress and hormonal imbalance overlap,” Gupta notes.

Where herbs fit in

Herbal support is part of the approach, but not the whole solution. Ingredients like Lodhra, Shatapushpa, and Guduchi have traditionally been used to support menstrual health and maintain balance. But they work best alongside lifestyle changes, not in isolation. That’s a key distinction Ayurveda makes: there’s no shortcut to balance.

Ayurveda can feel slow, especially in a world used to quick results. But that pace is intentional. It focuses on restoring rhythm through digestion, routine, and gradual correction, rather than forcing rapid change. And when that balance begins to return, the improvements tend to be quieter, steadier, and more sustainable.

PCOS isn’t always something to “fix” overnight. Sometimes, it’s something to understand and respond to differently. Ayurveda offers that shift in perspective. Not a quick solution, but a slower, more considered path back to balance.

Also read: Struggling to think clearly before your period? Expert explains possible cause