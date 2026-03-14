Struggling to think clearly before your period? Expert explains possible cause

New Delhi:

Many women notice something slightly off in the days before their period. Focus slips. Small decisions suddenly feel heavier than usual. Even routine tasks can take longer to think through. It is easy to blame stress or a busy schedule, but the body may be playing a bigger role than it seems.

These changes often happen because of natural hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle. Shifts in hormones can affect mood, concentration and emotional responses, sometimes creating a temporary sense of mental fog. It is subtle. Yet noticeable enough for many people.

Deepsikha Jain, a nutritionist with a Master’s degree in Global Public Health Nutrition from the UK and a certified national diabetes educator, recently spoke about this in an Instagram video shared on February 28. She explained that the days just before menstruation can affect cognitive clarity, which is why she advises women to be cautious about making major life decisions during that time.

Understanding the luteal phase of the menstrual cycle

The stage linked to these changes is known as the luteal phase.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the luteal phase is the final stage of the menstrual cycle. It typically lasts around 14 days, beginning after ovulation and ending when menstruation starts. During this period, the body prepares for a possible pregnancy.

The hormonal environment also shifts during this time. Many women experience symptoms such as:

Bloating

Acne

Breast tenderness

Mood changes

Deepsikha describes the luteal phase more simply as the week leading up to a period, when hormonal changes tend to be most noticeable.

Hormonal shifts that happen before a period

During the later part of the luteal phase, hormone levels begin to change quite dramatically. Progesterone levels rise significantly, while oestrogen levels drop. This shift plays a role in preparing the body for the next stage of the cycle.

“Biologically speaking, when you’re close to your period in the luteal phase, progesterone levels are at their peak and oestrogen levels drop significantly,” Deepsikha explained. “There is a major hormonal shift happening during this time.”

These hormonal changes can influence several systems in the body, including brain chemistry.

How these hormone changes can affect thinking and decisions

One reason mental clarity may feel different during this phase involves dopamine, a neurotransmitter linked with motivation, mood and focus. “When oestrogen levels fall during the luteal phase, dopamine levels can also drop,” Deepsikha said.

Lower dopamine levels may contribute to several cognitive and emotional changes, including:

Brain fog

Increased emotional sensitivity

Reduced concentration

Slower decision-making

“When oestrogen is at its lowest, dopamine levels reduce as well. That can lead to brain fog, emotional sensitivity and difficulty thinking clearly,” Deepsikha explained.

Because of these shifts, she suggests avoiding major decisions during this phase whenever possible. “If possible, it may be better to delay big decisions during this time, because hormonal fluctuations can sometimes influence judgement,” she added.

These changes are temporary and part of the body’s natural cycle. For many women, mental clarity returns once hormone levels stabilise again after menstruation begins.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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