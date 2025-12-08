Diabetes in India: Apollo study finds 1 in 4 adults diabetic, 1 in 3 pre-diabetic Apollo’s HON 2025 study highlights a concerning jump in diabetes across India. Nearly 60% of adults show metabolic risk, with cases rising after 40 and sharply for post-menopausal women.

New Delhi:

Diabetes mellitus has long been one of India’s most persistent health challenges, and the numbers from the Apollo Health of the Nation (HON) 2025 study underline just how concerning the situation has become.

Out of over 4.5 lakh individuals screened, nearly 1 in 4 were already diabetic, and 1 in 3 were pre-diabetic, suggesting that almost 60% of adults are living with some level of impaired glucose metabolism.

Rising diabetes risk after 40

An age-wise breakdown reveals a steep climb in risk after 40. Only 7% of those under 40 were diabetic. But that number quadruples to 26% between 40–55, and jumps to 44% beyond 55. At the same time, a third of those under 40 were already pre-diabetic, suggesting that early metabolic changes begin silently, years before diabetes develops. These insights reaffirm one message: the time to act is before diabetes sets in.

According to Dr NK Narayanan, Consultant Diabetologist & Endocrinologist, Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, menopause brings new challenges for many women. When a woman's estrogen levels decrease, their ability to digest fats and sugars decreases, causing a woman to gain weight, develop insulin resistance and undergo increased cholesterol levels. Additionally, the combination of a slow metabolism and an increased amount of central body fat puts women at a much greater risk (14%-40% according to HON statistics) of developing diabetes following menopause.

These statistics indicate the need for women in their 40s and 50s to be vigilant about checking their blood sugar levels and keeping their weight in check. In addition to early detection of diabetes, routine screenings and preventative health checks will give women a better chance at improving their heart health and bone density, as both have been directly affected by metabolic changes related to menopause.

Pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes: Can early action reverse it?

The good news is that pre-diabetes and type 2 diabetes can be controlled, the onset can be delayed, and even put in remission with early proactive intervention. To date, the only intervention that has been proven to put type 2 diabetes into remission is weight loss.

Studies have shown that in the early stages of type 2 diabetes, especially among overweight or obese individuals, losing 15% of their baseline body weight can help them achieve remission, and diabetes may not recur as long as they can maintain the lost weight.

If they can lose this degree of weight through consistent diet and lifestyle modifications, individuals can bring their blood sugar levels back to normal and significantly reduce their long-term risk.

Apollo’s AI-powered health check program, ProHealth, is designed precisely for this: to help individuals detect early metabolic risk and take scientifically proven steps to reverse it.

Shifting from treatment to prevention in India

If India is to reverse the pre-diabetes/diabetes curve, the shift must happen from treatment to early detection and prevention. Screening should begin earlier, especially for those with obesity, sedentary habits and a family history of diabetes.

