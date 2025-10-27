ADHD in adults: Signs you might have it without realising ADHD isn’t just a childhood condition. Psychiatrists Dr Kersi Chavda and Dr Fabian Almeida explain how adult ADHD often goes unnoticed, the signs, diagnosis, and how understanding your brain can change everything.

Signs of ADHD: You forget appointments, lose focus mid-sentence, or keep hopping between tabs, half-finishing everything but never fully stopping. It’s easy to blame “too much screen time” or “stress”, but sometimes, the reason runs deeper.

ADHD, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, isn't just for kids. For many adults, it remains undiagnosed for years, steadily influencing careers, relationships, and self-esteem.

The signs aren’t always loud or disruptive; they’re subtle, everyday patterns that most people dismiss as personality quirks.

Why ADHD often goes unnoticed in adults

“Most adults with ADHD don’t even realise they have it,” says Dr Fabian Almeida, Consultant Psychiatrist at Fortis Hospital, Kalyan. “They’ve grown up hearing they’re careless, lazy, or disorganised, when in reality, it’s the brain’s attention and impulse control systems that work differently.”

Signs of ADHD

Restlessness or constant mental activity: The mind rarely “switches off.”

Chronic disorganisation: Misplaced files, forgotten deadlines, missed calls.

Impulsivity: Blurted responses, impulse purchases, interrupting conversations.

Mood swings and irritability: Feeling frustrated or being misunderstood.

'Brain fog': Struggling to stay on task or remember facts.

In many adults, anxiety or depression are secondary consequences, treated separately, while the underlying ADHD goes unnoticed.

‘You seem fine, but inside it’s chaos’

According to Dr Kersi Chavda, Consultant Psychiatrist at P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Khar, adult ADHD often hides behind competence. “Many people overcompensate; they perform well under deadlines, but struggle with consistency. There’s constant over-preparation, guilt, and self-doubt,” he explains.

This “functional chaos” makes ADHD particularly tricky to spot. A person may seem successful at work but feel internally scattered, unable to prioritise or rest. “They appear calm outside but feel inadequate inside,” adds Dr Chavda. “It’s mentally exhausting.”

What adult ADHD looks like day to day

The symptoms often blend into everyday life. A few familiar signs include:

Starting multiple projects, finishing none.

Forgetting where you put things.

Struggling to sit through long meetings.

Constantly scrolling or fidgeting.

Feeling on edge even at rest.

Emotionally reacting or talking without thinking.

In chronic procrastination, the beginning only occurs when pressure arrives.

It’s not a lack of intelligence or motivation, it’s the brain’s reward system working differently.

How diagnosis actually works

If these patterns sound familiar, experts say it’s worth a professional evaluation. “Diagnosis isn’t guesswork,” Dr Almeida clarifies. “We take a detailed history, symptoms, childhood behaviour, school performance, and use psychometric testing to measure attention, focus, and impulse control.”

These assessments help rule out other conditions like depression, anxiety, or thyroid imbalances that can mimic ADHD. After verification, treatment is individualised, integrating medication, counselling, behavioural therapy, and disciplined routines.

Why getting help matters

Untreated ADHD can affect every part of life, from work productivity to relationships. But with the right support, outcomes are excellent. “Medication can stabilise brain chemistry, but lifestyle structure and self-awareness make the biggest difference,” says Dr Almeida. “Learning how your mind works changes everything.”

From using planners and reminders to breaking large tasks into smaller goals, small adjustments can bring big relief. Exercise, sleep, and mindfulness also play vital roles in managing symptoms naturally.

ADHD in adults isn’t a moral failing; it’s a neurological pattern that simply needs understanding, not shame. Many people live decades without realising that their frustration, disorganisation, or overthinking has a name.

As Dr Chavda puts it, “Once you recognise it, you stop fighting yourself and start working with your brain.”

Because the first step to focus is knowing why you lost it in the first place.

